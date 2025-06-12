Ahmedabad plane crash marks the first fatal crash involving the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner since its debut in 2011. Touted as the “best-selling passenger wide-body of all time” by Boeing, the Dreamliner has so far delivered over 1,000 aircraft globally.

Ahmedabad plane crash: A catastrophic aviation accident unfolded on Thursday as Air India flight AI171, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed into a residential area shortly after takeoff.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 2 pm, issued a “Mayday” distress call moments before it lost contact. Tragically, the call received no response from Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Eyewitnesses reported seeing flames erupting from the crash site, with thick black smoke towering into the sky, visible from several kilometres across Ahmedabad.

The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including:

169 Indian nationals

53 British nationals

7 Portuguese nationals

1 Canadian national

2 pilots and 10 cabin crew members

The authorities have yet to release an official casualty count, but early visuals from the scene suggest few, if any, survivors.

A Dark Day for the Dreamliner

This accident marks the first fatal crash involving the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner since its debut in 2011. Touted as the “best-selling passenger wide-body of all time” by Boeing, the Dreamliner has so far delivered over 1,000 aircraft globally and carried more than a billion passengers in its 14-year operational history.

However, this is not the first technical error of Air India 787-8 Dreamliner in last few days. On June 7, AI 143 (787-8) from Delhi to Paris landed at Sharjah due to electrical error and burning smell in cabin. Due to excellent pilot judgement flight safely returned to Delhi after initial repair.

The aircraft is known for:

Faster cruising speeds than other widebodies

A structure that reduces fuel consumption by 20–25%

A range of 13,530 km, making it ideal for long-haul international routes

A typical passenger capacity of 248

Air India’s Fleet and the Grounding Question

Air India currently operates 27 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, making it a key part of the airline's long-haul strategy. The crash raises urgent questions about the maintenance protocols and airworthiness status of the legacy 787-8s in the fleet.

Air India’s current wide-body fleet comprises:

6 Airbus A350s

19 Boeing 777-300ERs

5 Boeing 777-200LRs

7 Boeing 787-9s

27 Boeing 787-8s

Its narrow-body fleet includes:

6 Airbus A319s

94 A320neos

4 A320ceos

13 A321ceos

10 A321neos

Investigation Underway

Authorities have cordoned off the crash site and begun recovery and forensic operations, including the search for the black box flight recorders. An investigative team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India’s internal safety division is en route. Boeing has yet to issue an official statement.

Initial suspicions point toward a possible mechanical failure or electrical fault, though pilot error, ATC communication lapses, or external interference are also being explored.

Air India has set up emergency helplines and is coordinating with British, Portuguese, and Canadian embassies to assist families of foreign nationals. Emergency response teams at Gatwick Airport in London have also been activated to handle the fallout.

For now, the world watches as investigators comb through wreckage and flight logs to understand how a top-tier aircraft with a spotless record could suffer such a devastating failure—so suddenly, and so close to home.

Follow detailed live updates on Ahmedabad plane crash HERE.