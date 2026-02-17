The Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested Sujit Shankarrao Dev, a fugitive wanted for two years in connection with a crypto-investment fraud that cheated over 100 people of crores in Mumbai. He had promised investors fourfold profits on their money.

Fugitive in Crypto Fraud Case Apprehended

The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch apprehended a fugitive Wanted for Two Years in aan alleged Rs. 100+ Person Crypto-Investment Fraud and MPID Act Offenses in Dahisar, Mumbai. The accused has been identified as Sujit Shankarrao Dev, a resident of Naroda, Ahmedabad. He had been absconding for the past two years before he was caught.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He was wanted by the Dahisar Police Station (Mumbai) under Sections 406, 420, 34, 120(B) of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the MPID (Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors) Act.

In 2021, the accused, along with other partners, opened a "Crypto Currency Investment" office in Dahisar, Maharashtra. He lured residents of Dahisar and surrounding areas with the promise of fourfold (4x) profits on cryptocurrency investments.

Based on these false promises, numerous people invested their hard-earned money. Sujit Dev allegedly siphoned off these funds and fled. The accused and his associates cheated more than 100 victims out of crores of rupees. The Ahmedabad Crime Branch apprehended the accused near the Ahmedabad Airport and has initiated the necessary legal procedures for further action.

E-commerce Fraud Syndicate Busted

Earlier on February 9, the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch intercepted and neutralised an allegedly sophisticated interstate criminal syndicate that specialised in defrauding major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, the police officials said.

According to the city's crime branch, the gang operated a sophisticated syndicate that successfully infiltrated the supply chain. The group swapped high-value electronics with dummy products to carry out the fraud.

In an operation targeting a sophisticated e-commerce racket, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested five individuals: Ramlal alias Romil Gahlot, Manoj Kumar Mali, Bharat Kumar Sundesha, Vishal Hasmukhbhai Panchal, and Vishal Kanjibhai Bavri. The police officials further added that two additional suspects, Rishipal Bhati and Vinod, remain at large. (ANI)