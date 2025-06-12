MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "What has happened in Ahmedabad is a very tragic accident. We have lost a lot of people. We extend our deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones."

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner shortly after its departure from Ahmedabad for London. The accident, which occurred in a densely populated area, has claimed numerous lives and left the nation in shock.

Responding to a question from ANI during a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "What has happened in Ahmedabad is a very tragic accident. We have lost a lot of people. We extend our deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones."

He confirmed that the ill-fated flight had several foreign nationals on board. “There are several foreigners. You will receive the updates from the relevant departments: Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India, and others. That is the latest I can share,” Jaiswal added.

Scroll to load tweet…

‘Evolving situation’

Calling the crash an “evolving situation,” the MEA official noted that rescue operations were still underway at the time of the statement. “We need to wait a little more time for exact details to be put out,” he said, urging caution and patience as authorities coordinate responses across multiple agencies.

The Air India flight AI-171 was en route to London with 230 passengers and 12 crew members when it went down. Early reports indicate that the crash may have resulted in the deaths of a significant number of passengers, including a confirmed fatality of a Malayali woman, Ranjitha Gopakumaran Nair.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday announced that flight operations at Ahmedabad Airport have resumed hours after a London-bound Air India aircraft was involved in a tragic accident near its perimeter. In a post on X, the ministry noted that all flight safety protocols are being followed. "Ahmedabad Airport is now available for flight operations from 16:05 IST onwards. Flight safety protocols are being followed with utmost care," Civil Aviation Ministry posted on X.



The aircraft Air India Al171 was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The official added that the copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience. As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. The official said that heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site.



Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, terming it "heartbreaking beyond words."

In a post on X, PM Modi conveyed his condolences and assured assistance to those affected. "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," the Prime Minister said.



(With inputs from ANI)

