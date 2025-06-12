A passenger, Akash, captured chilling footage inside the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad. He had traveled from Delhi to Ahmedabad on the flight, which was headed to London.

Bengaluru: Shocking footage has emerged of a passenger filming inside the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad, ahead of its departure to London. Akash Vatsa, who traveled from Delhi to Ahmedabad on the ill-fated flight to London, shared the video on Twitter. The video highlights apparent defects within the aircraft. He could be heard saying in the video that the AC, in-flight entertainment and maps were not working.

In his tweet, Akash explained that he recorded the video intending to share it on Twitter after his journey.

The Air India Boeing 787-8, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed in a populated area. The plane carried 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Reportedly, 169 Indians, 53 British citizens, 7 Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian were on board. A Malayali passenger, Ranjitha Gopakumaran Nair, has been confirmed dead.