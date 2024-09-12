Hyderabad SHOCKER! Patient assaults junior female doctor at Gandhi Hospital; CCTV footage surfaces (WATCH)

In a distressing incident at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday, a patient undergoing treatment allegedly assaulted and misbehaved with a female junior doctor, leading to a swift response by hospital staff and local police.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the hospital’s casualty ward. The patient, a resident of Musheerabad, allegedly grabbed the doctor's apron as she was walking past him. The assault took place in front of several hospital staff and other patients, who immediately intervened to restrain the patient. Despite their efforts, the patient continued to act aggressively, prompting staff members to rough him up before handing him over to the police.

Also read: Frog leg found in samosa of Bikaner sweets in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram; viral video sparks concern (WATCH)

CCTV footage from the hospital confirms that the patient suddenly lunged at the doctor without provocation. Witnesses said that while the staff tried to stop him, he remained uncooperative, escalating the situation.

Upon learning of the incident, the junior doctor promptly reported the assault to the hospital's superintendent. The hospital administration immediately alerted the Chilkalguda police, who arrived at the scene and took the patient into custody.

Chilkalguda Inspector A. Anudeep stated, "He is suffering from seizures. Even after bringing him to the police station, he continued to have seizures. We are in the process of examining him."

Also read: Lucknow doctors successfully remove brain tumour while awake patient fiddles with phone; here's what happened

The Gandhi Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) expressed concern over the incident and reported it to the hospital superintendent. In a statement, they said, "In response, the superintendent assured that both a police and an institutional FIR will be filed without delay to address the situation appropriately."

As investigations are underway, police are expected to register a criminal case against the patient once his medical condition has been fully assessed. The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of healthcare professionals in public hospitals amid the ongoing protests over the rape and murder case of a junior doctor in Kolkata, with many urging for more stringent measures to prevent similar occurrences.

Latest Videos