Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad SHOCKER! Patient assaults junior female doctor at Gandhi Hospital; CCTV footage surfaces (WATCH)

    In a distressing incident at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday, a patient undergoing treatment allegedly assaulted and misbehaved with a female junior doctor.

    Hyderabad SHOCKER Patient assaults junior female doctor at Gandhi Hospital; CCTV footage surfaces (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 9:31 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

    In a distressing incident at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday, a patient undergoing treatment allegedly assaulted and misbehaved with a female junior doctor, leading to a swift response by hospital staff and local police.

    According to reports, the incident occurred in the hospital’s casualty ward. The patient, a resident of Musheerabad, allegedly grabbed the doctor's apron as she was walking past him. The assault took place in front of several hospital staff and other patients, who immediately intervened to restrain the patient. Despite their efforts, the patient continued to act aggressively, prompting staff members to rough him up before handing him over to the police.

    Also read: Frog leg found in samosa of Bikaner sweets in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram; viral video sparks concern (WATCH)

    CCTV footage from the hospital confirms that the patient suddenly lunged at the doctor without provocation. Witnesses said that while the staff tried to stop him, he remained uncooperative, escalating the situation.

    Upon learning of the incident, the junior doctor promptly reported the assault to the hospital's superintendent. The hospital administration immediately alerted the Chilkalguda police, who arrived at the scene and took the patient into custody.

    Chilkalguda Inspector A. Anudeep stated, "He is suffering from seizures. Even after bringing him to the police station, he continued to have seizures. We are in the process of examining him."

    Also read: Lucknow doctors successfully remove brain tumour while awake patient fiddles with phone; here's what happened

    The Gandhi Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) expressed concern over the incident and reported it to the hospital superintendent. In a statement, they said, "In response, the superintendent assured that both a police and an institutional FIR will be filed without delay to address the situation appropriately."

    As investigations are underway, police are expected to register a criminal case against the patient once his medical condition has been fully assessed. The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of healthcare professionals in public hospitals amid the ongoing protests over the rape and murder case of a junior doctor in Kolkata, with many urging for more stringent measures to prevent similar occurrences.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi weather: National capital expected to receive more rain after morning showers; orange alert issued gcw

    Delhi weather: National capital expected to receive more rain after morning showers; orange alert issued

    Frog leg found in samosa of Bikaner sweets in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram; viral video sparks concern (WATCH) shk

    Frog leg found in samosa of Bikaner sweets in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram; viral video sparks concern (WATCH)

    Haryana Elections 2024 Congress releases another list of candidates fields Rajdeep Surjewala son full list gcw

    Haryana Elections 2024: Congress releases 3rd list of candidates, fields Rajdeep Surjewala's son | Full list

    Bengaluru Youth mischievously presses emergency button in metro for 'fun'; fined Rs 5000 for 10-minute halt vkp

    Bengaluru: Youth mischievously presses emergency button in metro for 'fun'; fined Rs 5000 for 10-minute halt

    Centre extends Ayushman health insurance coverage to all above 70 gcw

    Centre extends Ayushman health insurance coverage to all above 70

    Recent Stories

    Kishkkindha Kandam REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali's ONAM release HIT or FLOP? Read audiences reaction RBA

    Kishkkindha Kandam REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali's ONAM release HIT or FLOP? Read audiences reaction

    Delhi weather: National capital expected to receive more rain after morning showers; orange alert issued gcw

    Delhi weather: National capital expected to receive more rain after morning showers; orange alert issued

    football FIFA WC qualifiers: Cameraman claims Argentina goalkeeper Martinez slapped him after loss to Colombia (WATCH) scr

    FIFA WC qualifiers: Cameraman claims Argentina goalkeeper Martinez slapped him after loss to Colombia (WATCH)

    Malaika Arora's father post-mortem report OUT: Did Anil Mehta die due to 'multiple injuries'? Report suggests RBA

    Malaika Arora's father post-mortem report OUT: Did Anil Mehta die due to 'multiple injuries'? Report suggests

    Frog leg found in samosa of Bikaner sweets in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram; viral video sparks concern (WATCH) shk

    Frog leg found in samosa of Bikaner sweets in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram; viral video sparks concern (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon