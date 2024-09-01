Howrah hospital staff tries to take minor girl's pants off in CT scan room; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

In a disturbing incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a staff member in the CT scan room at Howrah Sadar Hospital.

According to reports, the accused, a temporary employee in the CT scan department of the hospital, has been arrested by the police after a complaint.

The disturbing video of the incident has also been shared by many on social media. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), criticising the state government by stating that "Mamata Banerjee's government has failed to protect women at every level."

"West Bengal under TMC rule has become completely unsafe for women. Today, a hospital staff member attempted to take his pants off and molest a minor girl in a CT scan room.



When the Chief Minister's administration backs such elements, how can women in Bengal be safe?," another tweet read.

According to media reports, the 13-year-old girl, a resident of Shibpur, was admitted to Howrah Hospital on August 28 due to pneumonia. On Saturday night, she was taken for a CT scan. After the scan, the girl came out crying and sought help from a relative of another patient.

The girl alleged that the technician molested her, prompting her to flee the CT scan room in distress.

In the viral video, a woman can be heard saying that the accused allegedly kissed the girl in the CT scan room and even tried to take off her pants. When she asks the victim's as to what happened, the sobbing girl says that he took off her pants and asked if "she had watched such (pornographic) videos."

"When I started screaming, he threatened to inject me," the girl can be heard saying in the video.

The video shows the CT scan operator denying the allegation by swearing on his mother's life.

After being informed, the victim's family and relatives arrived at the hospital and staged a protest in front of the hospital. Meanwhile, the Howrah police, who arrived at the scene, rescued the accused, Aman Raj, from the angry mob. The police then arrested the accused based on the family's complaint.

