Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Howrah hospital staff tries to take minor girl's pants off in CT scan room; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    In a disturbing incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a staff member in the CT scan room at Howrah Sadar Hospital. 

    Howrah hospital staff tried to take minor girl's pants off in CT scan room; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 3:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

    In a disturbing incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a staff member in the CT scan room at Howrah Sadar Hospital. 

    According to reports, the accused, a temporary employee in the CT scan department of the hospital, has been arrested by the police after a complaint.

    The disturbing video of the incident has also been shared by many on social media. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), criticising the state government by stating that "Mamata Banerjee's government has failed to protect women at every level."

    "West Bengal under TMC rule has become completely unsafe for women. Today, a hospital staff member attempted to take his pants off and molest a minor girl in a CT scan room.

    When the Chief Minister's administration backs such elements, how can women in Bengal be safe?," another tweet read.

    According to media reports, the 13-year-old girl, a resident of Shibpur, was admitted to Howrah Hospital on August 28 due to pneumonia. On Saturday night, she was taken for a CT scan. After the scan, the girl came out crying and sought help from a relative of another patient.

    The girl alleged that the technician molested her, prompting her to flee the CT scan room in distress. 

    In the viral video, a woman can be heard saying that the accused allegedly kissed the girl in the CT scan room and even tried to take off her pants. When she asks the victim's as to what happened, the sobbing girl says that he took off her pants and asked if "she had watched such (pornographic) videos."

    "When I started screaming, he threatened to inject me," the girl can be heard saying in the video.

    The video shows the CT scan operator denying the allegation by swearing on his mother's life.

    After being informed, the victim's family and relatives arrived at the hospital and staged a protest in front of the hospital. Meanwhile, the Howrah police, who arrived at the scene, rescued the accused, Aman Raj, from the angry mob. The police then arrested the accused based on the family's complaint.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING! Customer finds cockroach in cold coffee at Malad cafe in Mumbai; see viral photo shk

    SHOCKING! Customer finds cockroach in cold coffee at Malad cafe in Mumbai; see viral photo

    Delhi SHOCKER! Woman strangles 6-day old daughter, dumps body, cites social stigma over 4th girl child shk

    Delhi SHOCKER! Woman strangles 6-day old daughter, dumps body, cites social stigma over 4th girl child

    Fuel price update: Jet fuel down by 4.6%, commercial LPG up by Rs 39; all you need to know AJR

    Fuel price update: Jet fuel down by 4.6%, commercial LPG up by Rs 39; all you need to know

    9-year-old Shreyovi Mehta shines as runner-up at prestigious London wildlife awards with striking peahen pic shk

    9-year-old Shreyovi Mehta shines as runner-up at prestigious London wildlife awards with striking 'peahen pic'

    Birbhum Hospital incident: Nurse molested by patient in West Bengal; authorities take action AJR

    Birbhum Hospital incident: Nurse molested by patient in West Bengal; authorities take action

    Recent Stories

    'IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack': Who is Rupin Katyal? 25-year-old newlywed murdered by terrorist RKK

    'IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack': Who is Rupin Katyal? 25-year-old newlywed murdered by terrorist

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 interesting facts about Lord Ganesh RKK

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 interesting facts about Lord Ganesh

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 interesting facts about Lord Ganesh RKK

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 interesting facts about Lord Ganesh

    SHOCKING! Customer finds cockroach in cold coffee at Malad cafe in Mumbai; see viral photo shk

    SHOCKING! Customer finds cockroach in cold coffee at Malad cafe in Mumbai; see viral photo

    Sachin Tendulkar to Chris Gayle: Top 10 richest cricketers in world anr

    Sachin Tendulkar to Chris Gayle: Top 10 richest cricketers in world

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon