Following the Cockroach Janta Party, a new satirical online political movement called the Makkhi Janta Party has emerged in India. Inspired by a top judge advising against using a hammer to kill a fly during recent protests, the group focuses on public dignity.

India’s internet has found another unlikely political entrant, and this time, it is a fly. After the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) caught public attention, the Makkhi Janta Party (MJP) has emerged with its own online identity, website and a message centred on democracy, citizens’ rights and economic growth.

The movement’s Instagram account, @makkhijantaparty, describes itself as a political front “of the youth, by the youth, for the youth”. It also says its campaign is geared towards saving democracy.

MJP’s arrival comes in the wake of a reported remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during proceedings linked to protests associated with CJP. A three-judge bench led by the CJI reportedly advised the Centre and Delhi Police against following the “use a hammer to kill a fly” principle while dealing with the demonstrations.

The new outfit appears to have turned that imagery into its identity. In one of its posts, MJP questions whether citizens in a democracy should be called cockroaches one day and flies the next.

The account also says it is not opposed to any political party and is not affiliated with one. Instead, it presents itself as a platform advocating public dignity and citizens’ rights.

What Is The Makkhi Janta Party Website About?

Beyond its unusual name and fly-themed identity, MJP’s purported manifesto makes a pitch for capitalism, entrepreneurship, job creation and economic growth.

The website argues that India needs people to build businesses, create employment, develop practical skills and help local enterprises expand. It also takes aim at what it describes as CJP’s grievance-driven protest politics, questioning where similar efforts to promote investment, productivity and livelihoods fit into the picture.

The website sums up its approach with the line: “Cockroach Ji supplies the grievance. Makkhi Madam supplies the buzz. India’s builders supply the actual work."

The contrast is central to MJP’s messaging. While CJP has focused on accountability through demonstrations, MJP presents itself as an advocate of economic participation and business creation.

Whether the initiative develops beyond its online identity remains to be seen. For now, its messaging combines political satire with a stated focus on entrepreneurship and economic opportunity.

How Did The Cockroach Janta Party Enter The Picture?

CJP began as political satire before gaining visibility through its protest campaigns and criticism of government and institutional decisions.

In October 2026, CJP called for demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations surrounding revisions to electoral rolls.

The planned October 10 protest prompted security measures in Delhi. Authorities restricted access to several Metro stations, issued traffic advisories and deployed security personnel.

The resulting disruption fed into a wider debate over public protests, access to the capital and the proportionality of restrictions. The reported hammer-and-fly remark during the proceedings linked to the demonstrations subsequently became the imagery around which MJP built its identity.

From a cockroach to a fly, the latest internet phenomenon has given political satire another unusual mascot. But behind the humour, MJP is attempting to distinguish itself through a message about economic growth, business creation and public participation.