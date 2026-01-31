After Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash, NCP leaders want his wife Sunetra to take his place. The move drew criticism from Congress' Udit Raj, who said political compulsions were overriding traditional mourning rituals.

Following the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a place crash in Baramati, a group of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders calling for Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar to step into her late husband's shoes.

Criticism Over Hasty Succession

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Udit Raj has said that politics ignores traditional mourning customs, and noted that bereaved families usually abstain from celebrations or festivals. Raj said that it displayed how political compulsions can override the period of mourning.

"When someone dies, nothing is done for 12-13 days...They don't celebrate any festivals or anything throughout the year. But politics disregards all rituals and traditions. They didn't wait for 13 days...But here, preparations are underway for the Deputy CM oath......," Raj told ANI.

Ajit Pawar, 66, died in a plane crash along with four others on Wednesday.

Party Leaders Push for Swearing-in

Maharashtra Minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that the party has pitched Pawar's widow Sunetra Pawar to take over as the State's Deputy CM and had asked CM Devendra Fadnavis if the swearing-in ceremony can take place today.

Sharad Pawar Distances Himself From Move

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief and Ajit Pawar's uncle, Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that he has no information about NCP MP Sunetra Pawar's name being pitched for the post of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

Addressing reporters in Baramati, Sharad Pawar said that NCP Working President Praful Patel and MP Sunil Tatkare had taken the initiative to decide on the posts that fell vacant after Ajit Pawar's demise. He said, "I have no information about it (Sunetra Pawar's name for the Deputy CM post). Her party must have decided. What I saw in the newspaper today: some names like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatakare who have taken the initiative to make some decisions."

NCP Defends Urgency

Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Rupali Patil Thombare today said, "Timing is very important in politics. People will talk. Those who are speaking for him today used to comment on him when he was alive. Vahini is going to take oath as the Deputy CM today."

The Fatal Crash

Ajit Pawar passed away on Wednesday when a chartered plane carrying him crashed-landed in Baramati. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. (ANI)