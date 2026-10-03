At an advocates' conference in Erode, Tamil Nadu Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said a Protection Act for advocates is needed and steps will be taken after the Chief Minister's approval. He also noted the lack of basic infrastructure in courts.

The Advocates' Rising Conference and General Body Meeting, jointly organised by the Federation of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Associations and The Advocates Association, was held in Erode on Saturday. Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar participated as the special guest.

Advocates' Protection Act, Better Infrastructure Promised

Addressing the advocates, Nirmal Kumar said a Protection Act for advocates is needed and that steps toward it will be taken after the Chief Minister's approval. He noted that courts lack basic infrastructure for advocates, though work to meet their needs continues daily. “There is a need for a Protection Act for advocates. After obtaining the Chief Minister's approval, initiatives will be taken for it. There are no basic infrastructure facilities for advocates in courts. Work to fulfill the needs of advocates is being carried out every day,” he said.

He said the Government has permitted courts for drug prevention measures and POCSO courts everywhere since coming to power, and these will take effect soon. He added that medical insurance for advocates is essential, research on it is underway, and it will be implemented soon. “After this Government came to power, permission has been granted to set up courts for drug prevention measures and POCSO courts in all places. It will come into effect soon. Medical insurance or advocates are essential. Research work for it is underway and will be implemented soon,” he added.

For the first time at the all-India level, Bar Council office bearers were unanimously elected without an election, which is being talked about across India, he said.

Resolutions Submitted to Minister

Later, speaking to reporters, Minister Nirmal Kumar said: “In this meeting, they have passed several resolutions, including the Advocates Protection Act required for advocates, increasing the welfare fund for advocates, medical insurance, and handed them over to me. Regarding this, after consulting with the Chief Minister and obtaining approval, further steps will be taken.” (ANI)