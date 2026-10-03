Seven mementos from Haryana are featured in the eighth PM Mementos auction. The collection is dominated by sporting memorabilia from Paralympic gold medallists, alongside cultural and religious artefacts. Proceeds from the auction support the Namami Gange Project.

Seven mementos from Haryana are part of the eighth edition of the PM Mementos auction, with sporting achievements forming a prominent part of the collection. Five items are sports-related, while others celebrate the state’s religious and cultural heritage. According to the Ministry of Culture, the mementos include items presented by three Paralympic gold medallists, alongside objects reflecting Haryana’s religious and cultural heritage. Open for public bidding, these mementos carry stories of achievement and perseverance. The proceeds from the auction will go to the Namami Gange Project.

Haryana's Sporting Memorabilia

Among the featured items is an arrow presented by Harwinder Singh, who became the first Indian to win a Paralympic gold medal in archery. Two mementos are associated with Navdeep Singh, who won gold in the men’s F41 javelin throw event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. His cap and signed shirt offer members of the public an opportunity to own keepsakes connected to this sporting achievement.

The collection also features an authentic Yonex badminton racket and India team shirt presented by Paralympic badminton gold medallist Nitesh Kumar. Together, these items represent Haryana’s contribution to India’s sporting achievements, according to the ministry.

Cultural and Religious Heritage

Alongside the sporting memorabilia, the collection includes a metal statue of Goddess Sheetala Devi. Crafted from high-quality metal, the statue features intricate detailing, with a lustrous finish that enhances its divine presence. A souvenir commemorating the Gita Updesh Sthali of Dharmakshetra Kurukshetra, reflecting Haryana’s association with the Bhagavad Gita, also adorns the collection.

These seven mementos in the eighth edition of PM Mementos bring together different facets of Haryana. The auction gives these gifts a larger public purpose, with the proceeds supporting the Namami Gange Project. For auction dates, participation details and the complete catalogue, the release said the public can visit the official PM Mementos e-Auction portal at pmmementos.gov.in. (ANI)