AWT: A safety shield against fire hazards at Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Department has deployed four articulating water towers (AWT) equipped with advanced features in the fair area to prevent and tackle fire incidents. AWT can prevent and control upto 35 meters high and 30 meters wide fires.

Advanced safety shield against fire hazards at Mahakumbh 2025
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 6:26 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 6:43 PM IST

As preparations for Mahakumbh-2025 intensify, the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Department has deployed four articulating water towers (AWT) equipped with advanced features in the fair area to prevent and tackle fire incidents. These towers have been deployed in view of the large tent city and extensive tent setups. 

The AWTs are equipped with advanced technologies, including video and thermal imaging systems, to prevent fire incidents and enhance safety.  In addition to conducting firefighting operations, the AWTs will play a crucial role in safeguarding the lives of firefighters, acting as a protective shield during high-risk incidents.

Mahakumbh's nodal fire officer, Pramod Sharma, stated that the Articulating Water Tower (AWT) is a modern firefighting vehicle specifically designed to tackle fires in multi-storey structures and large tents. 

The AWT made of four booms can conduct firefighting operations up to a height of 35 metres and a horizontal distance of 30 metrres.  It is equipped with advanced features, including video and thermal imaging cameras, which enhance its effectiveness. 

These capabilities not only allow the AWT to carry out rescue operations and protect lives and property but also provide a shield for the safety of firefighters during high-risk operations.

Deputy Director Aman Sharma said that to make Mahakumbh a fire-accident-free zone,  a budget of Rs 66.75 crore has been allocated to the department, in addition to the department's budget of Rs 64.73 crore. This brings the total expenditure for fire protection measures at the Mahakumbh Mela to Rs 131.48 crores.  The process of deploying fire safety vehicles and equipment in the fair area has already begun. 

In line with Chief Minister Yogi's vision, this year, over 351 fire-fighting vehicles of various types, more than 2,000 trained personnel, over 50 fire stations, and 20 fire posts are being deployed  for the Mahakumbh. Additionally, each Akhara's tent will be equipped with fire-fighting equipment.

