Admission troubles for Malayali students at Delhi University due to Kerala Board name confusion

Malayali students are facing admission problems at Delhi University due to confusion over the recognition of the Kerala Higher Secondary Board. Students who scored high marks in the entrance exam for central universities are being denied admission to colleges under Delhi University.

New Delhi: There have been growing complaints about Malayali students being denied admission to Delhi University due to confusion over the recognition of the Kerala Higher Secondary Board. The issue stems from a discrepancy in the board’s name. The Kerala Plus-Two certificate is labeled as the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Examination, while the Council of Boards of School Education lists it as the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education.

4 killed in Georgia school tragedy: 14-yr-old charged with murder in 385th mass shooting in US in 2024 | WATCH

This minor difference in wording is causing admission problems for students, with officials questioning the legitimacy of the board's recognition.

Students who scored high marks in the entrance exam for central universities are being denied admission to colleges under Delhi University. Students have reported that some colleges under Delhi University are denying them admission based on this discrepancy.

Colleges denying admission are taking the stance that this difference in wording is not acceptable. The college authorities have stated that they will grant admission if they receive a letter from the Kerala government clarifying the matter to the university. Despite the Malayali association Maithry in Delhi University writing to the Department of Public Education and directly informing the Education Minister, no further action has been taken.

Students are concerned that even those who were listed in the first round of allotment are still not receiving admission in the third round. The state government has not yet taken steps to discuss this issue with Delhi University. If the government does not take immediate action, many Malayali students may continue to remain outside the university gates.



Latest Videos