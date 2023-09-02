Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aditya-L1 successfully separated from PSLV after solar mission launch: ISRO chief S Somanath

    The Aditya L1 spacecraft now resides in an elliptical orbit of 235 by 19,500 km, a meticulously planned trajectory executed by the PSLV. This marks the commencement of Aditya L1's extensive 125-day journey toward the Sun.

    Aditya L1 successfully separated from PSLV after solar mission launch: ISRO chief S Somanath AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

    The Aditya-L1 spacecraft embarked on a significant voyage towards the Sun after successfully separating from the PSLV rocket. This momentous event occurred an hour following the rocket's liftoff from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 11.50 am on Saturday. ISRO Chairman S Somanath confirmed this achievement, highlighting the precise orbit into which the spacecraft was injected.

    The Aditya L1 spacecraft now resides in an elliptical orbit of 235 by 19,500 km, a meticulously planned trajectory executed by the PSLV. This marks the commencement of Aditya L1's extensive 125-day journey toward the Sun. The flawless injection into orbit was performed seamlessly by the PSLV, as always, and the solar panels have been successfully deployed. The spacecraft is now on its way to unravel the mysteries of our nearest star.

    Aditya-L1 takes off: India's first solar mission commences journey towards the Sun

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauded the remarkable achievement as a "sunshine moment" and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support to the space sector.

    Aditya-L1's mission revolves around the study of the Sun's outer atmosphere, dispelling any misconceptions that it will land on or approach the Sun closely; instead, it will maintain a safe distance.

    The spacecraft is anticipated to embark on a 125-day journey to attain a Halo orbit around Lagrangian Point L1, the closest position to the Sun in the Earth-Sun system.

     

    Ahead of Aditya-L1 launch, ex-ISS commander Chris Hadfield hails India's space power; check details

    Aditya-L1, with a weight of approximately 1,480.7 kg, stands as the pioneering space-based observatory designed to investigate the Sun comprehensively. This ambitious endeavor marks a significant milestone in the study of our nearest star.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2023, 1:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aditya L1: Leaders from all political backgrounds hail India's first solar mission launch AJR

    Aditya-L1: Leaders from all political backgrounds hail India's first solar mission launch

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives overwhelming public support for polygamy ban; check details vkp

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives overwhelming public support for polygamy ban; check details

    Historic moment: ISRO's Aditya-L1 solar mission soars successfully toward the Sun; check details AJR

    Aditya-L1 takes off: India's first solar mission commences journey towards the Sun

    Light humor ahead of G20 Summit: Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov teases Sergei Lavrov as 'womaniser' vkp

    Light humor ahead of G20 Summit: Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov teases Sergei Lavrov as 'womaniser'

    Aditya L1 Launch: Spectators flock to space centre as ISRO takes aim at another milestone; watch live here AJR

    Aditya-L1 Launch: Spectators flock to space centre as ISRO takes aim at another milestone; watch live here

    Recent Stories

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan's stellar performance garnering praise once more post OTT release of film ATG EAI

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan's stellar performance garnering praise once more post OTT release of film

    Enormous size to Giant ball of gas: 7 intriguing things about the Sun ATG

    Enormous size to Giant ball of gas: 7 intriguing things about the Sun

    Aditya L1: Leaders from all political backgrounds hail India's first solar mission launch AJR

    Aditya-L1: Leaders from all political backgrounds hail India's first solar mission launch

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives overwhelming public support for polygamy ban; check details vkp

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives overwhelming public support for polygamy ban; check details

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Not Virat Kohli, Wahab Riaz warns team about this Indian star osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Not Virat Kohli, Wahab Riaz warns team about this Indian star

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon