Aditya-L1 mission: 23 students of Punjab govt schools to witness launch in Sriharikota; check details

Demonstrating the state government's commitment to educational initiatives, Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains pledged to cover all the expenses for these students traveling to Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

As India's ambitious solar expedition, the Aditya L1 mission, approaches liftoff, a group of 23 students from Punjab government schools embarked on a remarkable journey to Sriharikota to partake in this historic event. Scheduled for launch aboard ISRO's PSLV C57, the Aditya L1 mission will embark on a 125-day odyssey to explore the Sun. The commencement of the 23.10-hour countdown at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday marked a significant step towards this extraordinary mission.

These enthusiastic students, hailing from Punjab government schools, embarked on their journey by taking a flight from Chandigarh on Friday, all set to witness the momentous launch event. Demonstrating its commitment to educational initiatives, the state government of Punjab, under the leadership of School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, pledged to cover all the expenses for these students traveling to Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. This thoughtful gesture ensures that these young minds have the opportunity to witness and be inspired by India's strides in space exploration.

Ahead of Aditya-L1 launch, ex-ISS commander Chris Hadfield hails India's space power; check details

With the aim of nurturing scientific curiosity among government school students, Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains highlighted the importance of exposing these young minds to the wonders of science. This initiative builds upon the earlier endeavors that saw two batches of students visiting Sriharikota during the Chandrayaan 3 and PSLV-C56 launches, fostering a deeper interest in space exploration among the youth.

As the Aditya L1 mission readies itself for launch, ISRO Chairman S Somanath disclosed that the mission's journey to its designated orbit will span approximately 125 days. Positioned at the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point known as L1, roughly 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth, Aditya L1 is strategically located for comprehensive observations.

The primary mission objective is to unravel the mysteries of solar winds and the Sun's dynamic atmosphere. Equipped with seven advanced scientific instruments, the spacecraft is finely attuned to scrutinize various layers of the Sun, encompassing the photosphere, chromosphere, and the elusive corona.

Explained: How close to the Sun will India's Aditya-L1 get?

This ambitious mission promises to reshape our understanding of a plethora of solar phenomena, from the enigmatic mechanisms behind coronal heating and mass ejections to the intricate dynamics of pre-flare and flare activities.