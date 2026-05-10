Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Mamata Banerjee for seeking support from parties she tried to destroy, linking post-poll violence to her rule. He stated Congress would only consider support if she accepts Rahul Gandhi as the INDIA alliance leader.

Adhir Chowdhury Slams Mamata Banerjee

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday lashed out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, highlighting that she was demanding support from those very parties whom she had tried to destroy earlier. Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury stated that the current post-poll violence in the State was the consequence of Mamata Banerjee's rule. "All the violence in Bengal during Mamata Banerjee's rule will now have consequences. She tried hard to destroy Congress and secular spaces in Bengal, and today she herself is facing punishment, seeking support because her strength has faded. First, she should accept Rahul Gandhi as the leader of the INDIA alliance, and only then will we consider anything," he said.

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Mamata Banerjee had yesterday alleged being denied permission to celebrate Rabindra Jayanti celebrations in Kolkata and also urged all "like-minded parties" to stop BJP. "Permission was sought for Rabindra Jayanti celebrations at three places. It was denied. So, I decided to continue it here at my residence. They asked all decorators not to provide any help...I appeal to all like-minded parties to stop BJP," Banerjee said.

Mamata Vows to Fight On Despite Poll Defeat

Banerjee had announced that she "won't resign" after the 2026 state election results in which the BJP secured a thumping majority by winning 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, meanwhile, the TMC was reduced to just 80 seats. The former West Bengal CM had accused the ECI of "looting votes" across 100 constituencies. She stated that party candidates "were forcefully defeated" in the polls and alleged that over 1500 Trinamool Congress offices "were hijacked".

She also said that there is greater unity in the INDIA bloc after the Bengal poll results. She alleged that the state did not witness an election "but an atrocity" and claimed that Trinamool Congress had "morally" defeated BJP in the polls. The Trinamool Congress leader said she will continue her fight. "After the Bengal INDIA team is united now. I won't resign. Let them dismiss me. I want this to be a black day. We have to be strong. On the first day of the Assembly, wear black clothes. Those who betrayed will be removed from the party. I am laughing. I defeated them morally. I am a free bird. I worked for all. We might have lost but we will fight. HM and PM are directly involved," Mamata Banerjee said according to Trinamool Congress sources. (ANI)