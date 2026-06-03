The Adani Foundation and the Anushkaa Foundation have partnered for a three-year initiative to treat over 10,000 children with clubfoot across five states, strengthening public health systems and expanding access to care through 67 clinics.

More than 10,000 children affected by clubfoot across five states are set to benefit from a new partnership between the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, and the Anushkaa Foundation, a specialised non-profit focused on eliminating clubfoot through public health partnerships.

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Expanding Treatment Across Five States

Announced on World Clubfoot Day, the three-year initiative will expand access to treatment, strengthen public health systems and improve long-term care across 61 districts in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh. The partnership was formally launched at Manyavar Kanshiram Samyukth Chikitsalay and Trauma Centre, Kanpur, one of Uttar Pradesh's important public healthcare institutions. Uttar Pradesh carries one of the highest clubfoot burdens in India, with an estimated 6,000 children born with the condition every year. As one of the state's largest districts, Kanpur reflects both the scale of the challenge and the opportunity to improve access to timely treatment.

About Clubfoot and Its Treatment

Clubfoot is a congenital condition in which one or both feet are turned inward at birth, affecting nearly one in every 800 newborns. While it can be effectively corrected through the globally recognised Ponseti method, many children in underserved communities still miss timely treatment, limiting their mobility, confidence and quality of life.

Programme Details and Implementation

Building on the Anushkaa Foundation's clubfoot programme, the initiative will support more than 10,000 children over three years through a model combining community outreach, clinical care, capacity building and family support, a release said. Implemented in partnership with the National Health Mission (NHM), the programme will strengthen early identification and referral, expand access to treatment and build clinical capacity through the public healthcare network.

The programme will support 67 clubfoot clinics across 61 districts in five states, strengthening the capabilities of 51 healthcare professionals, and sensitising more than 30,000 frontline health workers to improve early detection and referral.

Leadership on the Partnership

Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation, said that no child should be held back by a condition like clubfoot that is treatable when identified early. "Every child deserves the opportunity to move, learn, play, and participate fully in life. Creating opportunities for specially abled individuals has long been central to the Adani Foundation's philosophy, and this partnership reflects that commitment. As the Anushkaa Foundation works towards a future free from clubfoot, we are honoured to advance that mission. Together, we aim to enable more children to live with dignity, independence and the opportunity to realise their full potential," she said.

Deepak Premnarayen, Founder, Anushkaa Foundation, said clubfoot is one of the most treatable childhood disabilities, yet thousands of children still miss timely care every year. "This partnership with the Adani Foundation will help expand access to quality treatment across 61 districts in five states while strengthening systems for early diagnosis and intervention. Together, we can ensure that a treatable condition does not become a lifelong barrier to mobility and opportunity."

Addressing India's Clubfoot Burden

India records an estimated 33,000 children born with clubfoot every year, with nearly 12,000 of these births occurring across the five states covered under this programme. By expanding access to treatment, strengthening referral pathways and supporting families through the treatment journey, the initiative seeks to address a significant share of the country's clubfoot burden through sustainable public health systems.

About the Partner Organisations

As the Adani Foundation approaches its 30th anniversary on August 11, the initiative reflects its continued commitment to community-centred development, the release said. Working across 22 states and reaching more than 13.3 million beneficiaries annually, the Foundation's programmes span healthcare, education, sustainable livelihoods, climate resilience and community development.

Founded by the Premnarayen family and inspired by lived experience, the Anushkaa Foundation is a specialised non-profit working to eliminate clubfoot through public health partnerships, capacity building and family-centred care, the release said. The organisation currently supports clubfoot treatment programmes across 165 districts in 13 states and has enabled care for more than 26,000 children. Today, one in six children born with clubfoot in India receives treatment through an Anushkaa-supported clinic, the release added. (ANI)