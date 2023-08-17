'Acted as per rules': MP cops drag woman seeking compensation for electricity tower by hair; video goes viral

Controversy arises as Madhya Pradesh police face scrutiny over a viral video depicting women officers dragging a woman by her hair, following her demands for compensation over an electricity tower on her land.

The Madhya Pradesh police find themselves facing scrutiny due to a widely circulated video depicting women officers dragging a woman by her hair. The woman in question, Chaina Bai Kachi, was allegedly subjected to physical assault and subsequently detained after she demanded compensation for an electricity tower erected on her land in Kauriya village within the Katni district.

In response to accusations of excessive force by the police after the video gained traction on social media, a senior police official refuted claims that the woman had been subjected to violence. The official asserted that the police had acted 'as per rules'. Despite acknowledging that the video was old, the police did not disclose its specific date.

Chaina Bai Kachi has asserted that she received no compensation for the installation of the electricity tower on her property. When a bulldozer arrived to set up the tower, she and her relatives attempted to obstruct its progress. At this juncture, the police purportedly subjected her to physical abuse and took her along with four others into preventive custody.

Subsequently, the woman and her legal representative visited the collectorate as well as the office of the district police chief to file a formal complaint regarding the conduct of the police. She highlighted that she had not been compensated for the tower installation, which is customary practice. The woman further alleged that contractors engaged by the power company, along with revenue officials and police personnel, had attempted to unlawfully take over her land.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the treatment of her case, her lawyer criticized the actions taken against her and emphasized the lack of attention to her complaint. The lawyer mentioned their appeal to the district administration for appropriate action against the concerned officials and police personnel.

In a media statement, senior police officer Manoj Kedia explained that the woman's actions were causing a disturbance in public and hindering the installation of the electricity tower. Consequently, he stated that the decision was made to place her under preventive custody. The officer vehemently denied allegations of physical abuse, asserting that the women officers had acted within the confines of established protocols. "Women cops acted as per rules," the officer said.