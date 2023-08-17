Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Acted as per rules': MP cops drag woman seeking compensation for electricity tower by hair; video goes viral

    Controversy arises as Madhya Pradesh police face scrutiny over a viral video depicting women officers dragging a woman by her hair, following her demands for compensation over an electricity tower on her land.

    Acted as per rules MP cops drag woman seeking compensation for electricity tower by hair; video goes viral snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    The Madhya Pradesh police find themselves facing scrutiny due to a widely circulated video depicting women officers dragging a woman by her hair. The woman in question, Chaina Bai Kachi, was allegedly subjected to physical assault and subsequently detained after she demanded compensation for an electricity tower erected on her land in Kauriya village within the Katni district.

    In response to accusations of excessive force by the police after the video gained traction on social media, a senior police official refuted claims that the woman had been subjected to violence. The official asserted that the police had acted 'as per rules'. Despite acknowledging that the video was old, the police did not disclose its specific date.

    Chaina Bai Kachi has asserted that she received no compensation for the installation of the electricity tower on her property. When a bulldozer arrived to set up the tower, she and her relatives attempted to obstruct its progress. At this juncture, the police purportedly subjected her to physical abuse and took her along with four others into preventive custody.

    Subsequently, the woman and her legal representative visited the collectorate as well as the office of the district police chief to file a formal complaint regarding the conduct of the police. She highlighted that she had not been compensated for the tower installation, which is customary practice. The woman further alleged that contractors engaged by the power company, along with revenue officials and police personnel, had attempted to unlawfully take over her land.

    Expressing dissatisfaction with the treatment of her case, her lawyer criticized the actions taken against her and emphasized the lack of attention to her complaint. The lawyer mentioned their appeal to the district administration for appropriate action against the concerned officials and police personnel.

    In a media statement, senior police officer Manoj Kedia explained that the woman's actions were causing a disturbance in public and hindering the installation of the electricity tower. Consequently, he stated that the decision was made to place her under preventive custody. The officer vehemently denied allegations of physical abuse, asserting that the women officers had acted within the confines of established protocols. "Women cops acted as per rules," the officer said.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawaharlal Nehru is known for his work not just his name: Rahul Gandhi on renaming of Nehru memorial AJR

    'Jawaharlal Nehru is known for his work not just his name': Rahul Gandhi on renaming of Nehru memorial

    How a Chinese man duped 1,200 people in Gujarat of Rs 1,400 crore in 9 days with football betting app snt

    How a Chinese man duped 1,200 people in Gujarat of Rs 1,400 crore in 9 days with football betting app

    Kerala: Children turn into Asianet News reporting crew to cover school elections anr

    Kerala: Children turn into Asianet News reporting crew to cover school elections

    Kerala CM to release textbooks with syllabus deleted by NCERT in August anr

    Kerala CM to release textbooks with syllabus deleted by NCERT on August 23

    Indian cough syrup that killed 65 children in Uzbekistan was in market due to bribery: Report AJR

    Indian cough syrup that killed 65 children in Uzbekistan was in market due to bribery: Report

    Recent Stories

    Sunny Deol loses temper as fan tries to take selfie with him; Know Details MSW

    Sunny Deol loses temper as fan tries to take selfie with him; Know Details

    Apple iPhone 15 production begins in India ahead of September launch gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 production begins in India ahead of September launch

    Jawaharlal Nehru is known for his work not just his name: Rahul Gandhi on renaming of Nehru memorial AJR

    'Jawaharlal Nehru is known for his work not just his name': Rahul Gandhi on renaming of Nehru memorial

    Cricket WATCH: An emotional Wahab Riaz bids adieu to international cricket; sets sights on franchise leagues osf

    WATCH: An emotional Wahab Riaz bids adieu to international cricket; sets sights on franchise leagues

    AP Dhillon sparks 'dating' rumours with actress Banita Sandhu at dinner date - WATCH vma

    AP Dhillon sparks 'dating' rumours with actress Banita Sandhu at dinner date - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon