Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri has urged the Indian govt to act against violence on Hindus in Bangladesh, citing recent lynchings. He warned their identity is at risk and suggested they be given a place to live in India.

Demanding strict action against the reports of violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Shastri urged the Centre to take significant steps to protect the minorities in the neighbouring country. Shastri asserted that if action is not taken by the government into the matter, the identity of Hindus in Bangladesh would be in danger.

Shastri's remarks come in response to the recent killings of Amrit Mondal and Dipu Chandra Das, in the ongoing violence in Bangladesh. "It is unfortunate. It has become necessary for the Government of India to take some significant steps for Hindus in Bangladesh. If no step is taken, then the identity of Hindus will be in danger," Shastri told ANI.

Furthermore, Shastri also mentioned that if the Hindu minorities are not safe in Bangladesh, then they must be given a place to live in India. "There will be no point in Hindu unity if we don't come to their use now. Hindus in Bangladesh should be protected. Bangladeshis Hindus should be given a place in India in place of the Bangladeshis living here," he added.

Recent Attacks on Hindu Youths

Lynching of Amrit Mondal

Earlier on Wednesday, the Daily Star reported that a Hindu youth identified as Amrit Mondal was lynched at Hosendanga village of Kalimohor union in Rajbari's Pangsha sub-district over an extortion allegation. Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information last night and rescued Samrat in a critical condition.

Murder of Dipu Chandra Das

The murder of Mondal took place days after the mob lynching and burning of the Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district. A worker in a garment factory, Dipu Chandra Das, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges and had his body hanged and set on fire on December 18.

The Daily Star, citing Mymensingh's Additional Superintendent of Police, Abdullah Al Mamun, stated that a factory official had informed Bhaluka police that a group of workers attacked Dipu inside the factory, accusing him of making "derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)" in a Facebook post. However, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-14 Company Commander in Mymensingh, Md Samsuzzaman, told The Daily Star that investigators found no evidence suggesting the deceased had posted or written anything on Facebook that could have hurt religious sentiments.