The ABVP will continue its nationwide campaign against examination and recruitment irregularities. It cited protests in Punjab, Jharkhand, and other states, alleging police action against demonstrators, and demanded a transparent, fair examination system.

ABVP vows nationwide campaign for fair exams

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday said it will continue its nationwide campaign against examination and recruitment irregularities, asserting that students deserve a transparent, fair and accountable examination system.

ABVP said it has been raising issues related to paper leaks, recruitment irregularities and examination reforms through democratic protests in several states, including Punjab, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Bihar. According to ABVP, recurring instances of paper leaks and alleged irregularities have made institutional reforms and greater accountability of examination agencies necessary.

Alleged Police Action in Punjab

Referring to a recent protest in Punjab, ABVP alleged that police used lathi-charge and water cannons against peaceful demonstrators during its Assembly gherao over examination and recruitment-related issues. The organisation claimed that several of its activists sustained serious injuries, including fractures and ruptured eardrums. Describing the police action as "unfortunate and condemnable," ABVP alleged that it reflected the Punjab Government's administrative insensitivity towards students' concerns.

Nationwide Demands for Accountability

The organisation also highlighted its ongoing campaigns in other states. In Karnataka, it has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment controversy, a fair investigation into recruitment-related irregularities and early appointments to vacant teaching posts. In Bihar, ABVP has sought a high-level, time-bound inquiry into the alleged question paper leak in the Patna University Law Entrance Examination-2026. In Jharkhand, it has demanded strict action against those responsible for alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations, along with comprehensive reforms in the examination and recruitment system.

Other Ongoing Campaigns

The organisation said it is also pursuing student-related issues in other states. In Telangana, it has demanded the release of pending fee reimbursement and scholarship dues, while in Himachal Pradesh it is protesting against the recent fee hike at Himachal Pradesh University. In Madhya Pradesh, ABVP has opposed the proposed Madhya Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, alleging that certain provisions could promote the commercialisation of higher education and dilute academic standards.

ABVP Reaffirms Commitment

ABVP National General Secretary Dr. Virendra Singh Solanki said the issues being raised concern the future of millions of students across the country. "Paper leaks, recruitment irregularities, lack of transparency in examinations and inadequate institutional accountability have seriously affected students' confidence. Instead of engaging in meaningful dialogue on these issues, several governments have responded with suppression of peaceful democratic protests. ABVP strongly condemns police action against its activists in various states and reiterates that it will continue its democratic struggle for a transparent, credible and student-centric examination system," Solanki said. (ANI)

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