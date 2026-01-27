The ABVP has called for clarity on the new UGC regulations 2026. While supporting the goal of a discrimination-free campus, it urges the UGC to address ambiguities and misconceptions through dialogue and legal clarification.

ABVP Seeks Clarity on New UGC Regulations

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Tuesday called for "achieving clarity and maintaining a balanced approach" with the new University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2026. While the ABVP appreciates the core objectives of the University Grants Commission's (UGC) notification, achieving clarity and maintaining a balanced approach within these regulations is essential, according to an official statement from the organisation.

ABVP maintains that the UGC and all educational institutions must uphold the "inherent spirit of democracy, ensuring equal rights for every citizen and fostering a discrimination-free, equitable Bharat." "ABVP has consistently worked towards creating a positive and inclusive environment on campuses, advocating for the promotion of democratic values. To achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' in the coming years, collective effort is paramount. Currently, certain provisions and terminologies within these regulations have sparked ambiguity and misconceptions among society, students, and parents. ABVP urges the UGC to take immediate cognisance of these concerns and issue clarifications to prevent any divisive situations. Furthermore, as the matter is currently sub-judice, ABVP believes that UGC should promptly file an affidavit in court to clarify its stance," the statement added.

'Harmony and Equality Mandatory': ABVP General Secretary

ABVP's National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki stated, "Ensuring harmony and equality within academic campuses is mandatory, a cause for which ABVP has always remained committed. There must be social equality for all sections of society in educational institutions, with no room for discrimination of any kind. However, there are prevailing misconceptions regarding these regulations among students, parents, and stakeholders. The UGC must engage in a dialogue with all stakeholders involved and provide immediate clarifications to dispel these doubts. Collective efforts from all sections of society are necessary to strengthen democratic values and ensure a discrimination-free environment for every student."

Union Minister Addresses Concerns

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought to allay concerns over the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, assuring that the law would not be misused and that there would be no discrimination in its implementation. Pradhan's remarks came after new rules notified by the UGC on January 13, which update its 2012 regulations on the same subject, have sparked widespread criticism from general category students, who argue that the framework could lead to discrimination against them. The new regulations, introduced to curb caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities, require institutions to establish special committees and helplines to address complaints, especially from SC, ST, and OBC students. (ANI)