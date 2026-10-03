ABVP praised Captain Smit Machchhar's heroism in foiling a mid-air attack, demanding an Ashok Chakra for him at its Itanagar meet. The student body also reviewed major victories in campus elections across India and laid out future plans.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday held its two-day All-India Office Bearers Meeting in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, on October 2–3, 2026. During the meeting, the student organisation passed a resolution praising the indomitable courage of Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery in ensuring passenger safety, demanding that he be honoured with the Ashok Chakra—India’s highest peacetime gallantry award. The meeting involved detailed deliberations on the current educational scenario, critical student issues, organisational work, and action plans for upcoming programs. Special focus was placed on the state of student hostels in North East India (including Arunachal Pradesh), ongoing student union elections across the country, student union restoration, and the All India Hostel Survey 2026. Discussions also highlighted the necessity of strengthening democratic participation and student involvement in education-related matters. Additionally, the meeting commended the bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar and demanded that he be honoured with the Ashok Chakra.

Details of Captain Smit Machchhar's Heroism

Indian commercial pilot Captain Smit Machchhar has been hailed globally as a hero for averting a catastrophic mid-air disaster on September 30, 2026. The 39-year-old was commanding flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the aircraft's co-pilot allegedly launched a calculated attack inside the cockpit, striking the captain with a sharp weapon/crash axe in an attempt to hijack or crash the plane. During the violent struggle, the Boeing 737 MAX entered a steep dive, plummeting nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. Despite suffering severe head trauma, multiple stab wounds and massive blood loss, Captain Machchhar fought back. Lying injured on the flight deck floor, he managed to push himself up and unlock the reinforced cockpit door, allowing alert passengers and crew to storm in and subdue the attacker. Two off-duty flydubai pilots who were travelling as passengers then helped level the aircraft and divert it for an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, saving all 174 people on board.

A veteran aviator with over 13 years of experience and more than 9,750 flying hours, Captain Machchhar spent over a decade as a Boeing 737 commander with SpiceJet before joining flydubai as a direct-entry captain in 2022. He underwent emergency surgery in Saudi Arabia and has since been shifted for advanced care. The Indian Embassy in the UAE has confirmed he is out of danger and recovering well.

ABVP's Strong Performance in Student Union Elections

At its review meeting, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad took stock of a strong run in campus elections across the country. The highlight came from Panjab University, where ABVP made history — winning the President's post for two consecutive terms for the first time in 15 years.

The momentum continued in the north. In Haryana, the organisation secured 33 out of 38 seats contested in university elections, while in Uttarakhand, it emerged victorious in 64 out of 92 colleges, clinching the President's post in 54 of them.

In Delhi University, one of the most closely watched contests in the country, ABVP captured three of the four central panel posts — President, Secretary and Joint Secretary.

Down south, the student outfit registered a clean sweep at Sanskrit College in Kerala, winning all 14 seats. In the Northeast too, it opened its account at Guwahati University with 3 seats.

Taken together, the results point to a broad resurgence for ABVP across campuses — from the north to the south and the northeast. The leadership emphasised the importance of student representation and called for regular student union elections on every campus.

Review of National Integration Work in North East

The meeting also reviewed work done over the last six decades toward national integration in North East India through SEIL@60 and SEIL Yatra. Although this was ABVP’s first All-India Office Bearers Meeting in Itanagar, ABVP's work for student welfare and national integration in the North East has been ongoing for 60 years. Through SEIL, continuous efforts are made to connect students of the North East with youth from other parts of the country through dialogue, contact, and emotional bonding.

Action Plan for Upcoming Programs

Action plans were also discussed for upcoming national events and organisational campaigns, including the 72nd National Conference, Membership Drive 2026, campus outreach activities, Tribal Student Work, the 650th Birth Anniversary year of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Ji, the 350th Martyrdom Year of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, 50 years of the Anti-Emergency Movement, and the Prof. Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth Award. (ANI)