Following the end of the rainy season, Shimla has witnessed a sharp increase in tourist arrivals over the long weekend. Hotel occupancy has reached 70-80%, and local tourism stakeholders are optimistic about the upcoming festive and winter season.

Tourist footfall in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla has increased sharply over the long weekend following the end of the rainy season, with tourism stakeholders reporting hotel occupancy of around 70-80 per cent and expressing optimism about business prospects during the upcoming festive and winter season.

With weather conditions turning pleasant after the prolonged rainy spell, tourists from neighbouring states and other parts of the country have started arriving in Shimla, leading to increased activity in hotels, restaurants, markets and other tourism-related businesses.

Tourism Industry Optimistic for Festive Season

Naren Shahi, a local travel agent, told ANI in Shimla on Saturday that hotel occupancy in the hill station was currently between 70 and 80 per cent due to the long weekend. "After the rainy season, this long weekend has suddenly brought a large number of tourists to Shimla. The occupancy is between 70 and 80 per cent, and many tourists have arrived during the long weekend," Shahi said.

He said the tourism industry was now looking forward to the upcoming festival season, including Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas and New Year, and expected the tourist footfall to continue increasing in the coming days. "People were largely confined to their homes during the rainy season. Now the weather has become pleasant and the long weekend has given them an opportunity to visit the Queen of Hills, Shimla, and other parts of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Shahi said a large section of Shimla's population was directly or indirectly dependent on tourism for its livelihood. "At least 60 per cent of the people in Shimla are connected with the tourism business, including hotel operators, travel agents, guides, porters, dhaba and restaurant owners and others. Naturally, everyone is happy and hoping that the upcoming festival season will be good," he said.

Tourists Welcome Pleasant Weather, Note Traffic

Tourists visiting Shimla also welcomed the pleasant weather and the festive-weekend atmosphere, though some pointed to heavy traffic congestion on the roads leading to the hill station.

Abhin Gupta, a tourist from Bathinda in Punjab, told ANI in Shimla on Saturday that the weekend rush was part of the experience of visiting a popular tourist destination. "Weekend means there will be a rush. Shimla is the best place, and the biggest advantage is that it is a relatively close destination for people from Punjab and other states. If someone has four days and wants to enjoy them, there is nothing wrong with coming here," Gupta said.

He, however, highlighted traffic congestion on the route from Bathinda to Shimla, saying the journey had taken around 12 hours. "The problem is only with traffic. There is tremendous congestion. It took us at least 12 hours to come from Bathinda to Shimla," he said.

Gupta appreciated the efforts of the local administration and traffic authorities in managing the increased movement of vehicles despite the heavy rush. "Thanks to the authorities, they are doing their best. It is not that you are completely stuck in traffic; there is movement and it is being managed properly. The administration's efforts are appreciable," he said.

He added that the large tourist presence was also important for the local economy, as tourism provides income to residents and businesses. "We should all come. The crowd should always be there because there is always a give-and-take relationship. If local people do not earn, where will they earn from? Work has to continue. The weather is very good," Gupta said.

Jaya, a tourist from Delhi, also praised the weather conditions in Shimla and said the hill station provided a welcome contrast to the heat in the national capital. "The weather is very pleasant here. It is slightly warm during the day at this time, but the mornings and evenings are very pleasant and one needs to wear a light jacket," Jaya told ANI in Shimla on Saturday.

She said she had not faced any major difficulty despite the heavy tourist rush and praised the arrangements in the city. "There is no problem. There is a lot of rush, but we are not facing any particular problem, including with traffic. Everything is well planned and we are enjoying ourselves," she said.

Jaya said tourists could visit Shimla during both the off-season and peak season and described the hill station as a must-visit destination. "Even if you want to come during the off-season or the peak season, Shimla is a must-visit place. People should definitely come here; it is a very relaxing place," she said.

She said the long weekend had contributed significantly to the crowd, with tourists shopping, eating out and purchasing local products. "There is a lot of crowd here. I think most people have taken advantage of the long weekend and come here. Everybody is enjoying, shopping, buying things and eating out," she said.

Comparing the weather with Delhi, Jaya said the difference was considerable. "There is a huge difference. It is very hot in Delhi at this time, whereas it is very pleasant here and we are enjoying it," she said.

With the rainy season now over and a series of holidays and festivals ahead, tourism stakeholders in Shimla are hoping that the current increase in tourist arrivals will translate into sustained business during the coming months. (ANI)