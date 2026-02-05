The Bombay High Court denied gangster Abu Salem permission to visit his UP native place for his brother's death. Recently, the Supreme Court also rejected his plea for premature release in the 1993 Bombay bomb blast cases.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday denied permission to underworld gangster Abu Salem to visit his native place in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh to mourn the death of his brother Abu Hakim Ansari. Salem has been in prison for over 23 years.

Legal Battles Over Life Sentence

On January 12, the Supreme Court rejected the petition of extradited gangster Abu Salem for a premature release in the 1993 Bombay serial bomb blast cases, asking him to justify his claims of completing 25 years of his life sentence. The convict was challenging the Bombay HC's rejection of his remission plea. Earlier, the Bombay HC rejected his plea for early release.

Abu Salem is currently serving a life sentence for his role in the 1993 Bombay bombings and other cases.

Extradition from Portugal

He was extradited from Portugal to India in 2005 and has been jailed since then. On September 18, 2002, Abu Salem was detained in LISBON (Portugal).

After lengthy proceedings in the Court of Appeal in Lisbon and the Constitutional Court of Portugal, the extradition of Abu Salem was granted, and his custody was transferred to Indian authorities on November 10, 2005. (ANI)