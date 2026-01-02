Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed TMC's Abhishek Banerjee for 'mimicking' Rahul Gandhi in his attack on the ECI. Chowdhury questioned Banerjee's motives, noting his silence on the BJP. The BJP also criticised the TMC's claims.

Adhir Chowdhury Accuses Abhishek Banerjee of 'Mimicking' Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has criticised Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee over his latest attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing the latter of "mimicking" Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi by following in his footsteps.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "In childhood, when we used to go to school, when exams came, we used to copy answers from studious students. So, this nephew of West Bengal is trying to mimic Rahul Gandhi by following the path shown by him." Chowdhury further targeted Banerjee's actions at the ECI office, saying, "He went to the ECI office, and then, after departing from there, he turned to abuse Congress. Let people see for themselves who he is working for. He doesn't say a single word against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."

BJP Hits Back at TMC's Allegations

The remarks come after Abhishek Banerjee alleged "vote theft" through manipulation of voter lists and software rather than EVMs, claimed 50 lakh to 1 crore voters were being disenfranchised via algorithms, and demanded the release of a list of 1.36 crore voters flagged with logical discrepancies.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Keya Ghosh also criticised the TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee over his claims, saying that the party have full faith that the Election Commission will remove the illegal voters, the infiltrators, and the Rohingyas from the West Bengal voter list. "Abhishek Banerjee is wrong, and the Trinamool Congress has been doing this all along. From the beginning, they have been using the BLA (Booth Level Agents) to intimidate and threaten the BLOs (Booth Level Officers). We have complete faith that the Election Commission will remove the illegal voters, the infiltrators, and the Rohingyas from the West Bengal voter list. The Trinamool is troubled by this because their vote bank is filled with these infiltrators, illegal voters, Bangladeshi illegal voters, and Rohingyas, along with deceased voters, transferred voters, and voters who have shifted from here," Keya Ghosh told ANI.

TMC Alleges 'Vote Theft', Confrontation with CEC

On Wednesday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of misusing institutions and said that people in Bengal are with the state's ruling party.

The Trinamool Congress general secretary, who spoke to reporters in detail after meeting the Election Commission, claimed that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar started losing his temper as the members of the Trinamool Congress delegation spoke. Banerjee alleged that the CEC pointed fingers at him, and he retorted. (ANI)