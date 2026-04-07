TMC's Abhishek Banerjee attacked the BJP, framing the West Bengal polls as a fight between BJP's 'Remote Control' and TMC's 'Report Card'. He accused the BJP of halting funds, misusing central agencies, and creating communal disharmony.

BJP's 'Remote Control' vs TMC's 'Report Card'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, framing the contest as a battle between two RCs -- the BJP's "Remote Control" and TMC's "Report Card."

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In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that the BJP's remote control is being used to halt Bengal's rightful funds, disenfranchise legitimate voters through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, sow seeds of chaos and communal disharmony, and misuse Central Agencies, Central Forces, and democratic institutions. "On one side is the BJP's RC. Their Remote Control to halt Bengal's rightful funds, disenfranchise legitimate voters through SIR, sow seeds of chaos and communal disharmony, misuse Central Agencies, Central Forces, and democratic institutions, label Bengalis as 'Rohingya' and 'Bangladeshi' while tormenting innocent migrant workers, repeatedly insult our culture, our icons, our food habits, and our long-held customs. Their Remote Control blares loudspeakers to amplify lies, but goes completely mute when Bengal's sovereignty and interests are threatened," Banerjee posted.

TMC Counters with 'Report Card' of Development

Countering the BJP with TMC's report card, he cited 15 years of the Unnayon (development) agenda without central support. "On the other side is Trinamool Congress's RC. Our REPORT CARD. Fifteen glorious years of Unnayon without any help from the Centre. A Report Card of work done, promises kept, dreams realised, and lives transformed. Janasabha covering Jalangi and Domkal in support of Babar Ali and Humayun Kabir (Ex-IPS), the powerful roadshow covering Harishchandrapur and Chanchal for Md. Matebur Rahman and Prasun Banerjee, and the janasabha in Siliguri for Goutam Deb have put the writing clearly on the wall," Banerjee posted.

"The Remote Control is finished in this land. The Delhi Zamindars can keep pressing buttons from afar. But Bengal will decide its future, with pride, with resolve, and with the Joraphool," Banerjee added.

High-Voltage Contest Expected

The upcoming elections are expected to witness a high-voltage contest between the TMC and BJP, with multiple parties vying for influence in the state. Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the TMC recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)