TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee attacked PM Modi and Amit Shah, labeling them 'Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars' who only seek votes in Bengal but are absent during crises. He contrasted this with TMC's government, which he says delivers without demands.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling them "Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars" who ask for people's votes, but do not deliver to them in return.

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Banerjee Accuses BJP of Neglecting Bengal

In an 'X' post, Banerjee shared a video related to his election campaign in Cooch Behar, emphasising that TMC's "Maa-Mati-Manush Sarkar" delivers to the people without asking anything in return from them. "Nowhere. Because they were never here for the people. They were here for the votes. It is only the Trinamool Congress that has stood beside the people, in every crisis, at every hour, without condition and without calculation. The Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars DEMAND your votes without DELIVERING anything in return. Our Maa-Mati-Manush Sarkar DELIVERS without DEMANDING anything in return," Banerjee wrote on 'X'.

The TMC MP further considered it strange that PM Modi and Amit Shah, who only "locate Bengal" at time of elections, are absent when North Bengal is ravaged by floods, legitimate citizens are served NRC notices, and genuine voters are harassed. "It is as strange as it is revealing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah seem to locate Bengal on the map only when elections are around the corner. They descend upon Bengal with their suitcases of lies, their entourages of cameramen and teleprompters, delivering rousing sermons and grand promises. And then, without exception, they vanish without a trace. But where are they when North Bengal is ravaged by floods? When are legitimate citizens served NRC notices by Foreigners Tribunals? When genuine voters are harassed, humiliated, and disenfranchised? When are tea garden workers denied their Provident Fund dues by the Central Government? When people are shot dead in cold blood by Central Forces?" said Banerjee.

PM Modi Vows to Hold TMC Accountable

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Cooch Behar on April 5, where he attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress government and said it will be held to account for its "sins" after poll results on May 4 and assured that a BJP government will ensure development and drive away infiltrators. Addressing an election rally here, PM Modi said the huge number of people here in Cooch Behar has made it clear that the "Trinamool Congress's time is up".

West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29, and votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)