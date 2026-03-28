Farooq Abdullah hoped for the West Asia conflict to end soon. PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers to review India's preparedness, focusing on economic stability, energy security, and maintaining supply chains.

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah on Friday expressed hopes for the ongoing West Asia conflict to "get over soon." "I pray that the war gets over soon and we can continue to live in peace...," he told media.

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His remarks come amid the continued conflict in West Asia following US-Israel joint military strikes on the Islamic Republic on February 28. Following this, Iran, in retaliation, targeted the US and Israeli assets in the Gulf as well as energy infrastructures in the region.

PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting on West Asia Conflict

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States, via video conferencing, to review India's preparedness amid the developing West Asia conflict and reaffirmed the government's commitment towards maintaining stability.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the valuable suggestions shared by all Chief Ministers, noting that these inputs would be instrumental in effectively managing the evolving situation. He emphasised the need for vigilance, preparedness, and coordinated action to address the challenges ahead.

Referring to the ongoing situation in West Asia, the Prime Minister said India has prior experience in dealing with similar global disruptions. He highlighted that the situation remains dynamic, necessitating continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies, an official release said.

Govt's Priorities: Economic Stability, Energy Security

He said that an Inter-Ministerial Group has been operational since March 3, reviewing the situation on a daily basis and taking timely decisions. He stressed that the Government's priorities are to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard the interests of citizens, and strengthen industry and supply chains.

PM Urges Centre-State Coordination, Action Against Hoarding

Emphasising the critical role of States, the Prime Minister noted that effective implementation of decisions takes place at the state level. He called for constant communication and coordination between the Centre and States, along with timely sharing of information and joint decision-making, so that responses are swift and well-aligned.

Prime Minister urged States to ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains and to take strict measures against hoarding and profiteering. He highlighted the importance of activating control rooms at the State and District levels and maintaining administrative alertness to prevent disruptions.

Focus on Alternative Energy and Domestic Exploration

The Prime Minister called for a parallel focus on immediate response and long-term preparedness. He urged States to accelerate efforts in promoting alternative energy sources such as biofuels, solar energy, the GOBARdhan initiative, and electric mobility, as well as expanding piped natural gas connections. He also highlighted the importance of enhancing domestic exploration of oil and natural gas, with active cooperation from States.

PM Cautions Against Misinformation and Rumours

The Prime Minister cautioned against the spread of misinformation and rumours, stating that the timely dissemination of accurate and credible information is essential to prevent panic. He also advised vigilance against online fraud and fake agents.

Prime Minister reiterated that addressing the challenge is a shared responsibility and expressed confidence that, working together as "Team India," the nation will successfully overcome the situation. (ANI)