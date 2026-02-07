AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleges the Modi govt 'sold the country' in an India-US trade deal due to pressure from the Epstein files. He claims the pact betrays farmers by opening markets to subsidized US agricultural products, harming their interests.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that the Narendra Modi government had "sold the country" under external pressure after his name appeared in the Epstein files, and betrayed the interests of Indian farmers.

Reacting to the joint statement issued by India and the United States, Singh claimed that the agreement had opened India's agricultural market to American products, putting millions of Indian farmers at risk. "PM Modi's government has committed an immense betrayal against crores of farmers in this country. The joint statement clearly says that all agricultural products have been opened to the American market. How will Indian farmers compete when American farmers receive millions in subsidies every year?" he said.

'Sold the country under pressure'

Singh further alleged that the government had reduced oil imports from Russia in favour of costlier American oil, a move he claimed would impose an additional burden of Rs 80,000 crore on the common people.

Escalating his attack, the AAP MP alleged, "This agreement is a betrayal to the country. You have sold the country under the pressure that PM Modi's name came up in the Epstein files."

Singh further said the US had historically betrayed India while Russia had stood by the country in difficult times. Questioning the rationale behind importing coal from the US, he said India is the world's largest coal producer and alleged that the agreement appeared to favour select business interests. "We will have to find out which businessmen are benefiting from this," he said.

Earlier, in a post on X, Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying to the country and deceiving farmers by allowing duty-free entry of American agricultural produce, warning that cheap imports would devastate domestic markets.

AAP echoes concerns

Echoing similar concerns, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said even politically weak governments in the past had not "surrendered" India's interests to the US. Taking a swipe at Washington, he asked whether US President Donald Trump intended to "run India the way he is running Venezuela."