AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj termed the BJP government's one-year anniversary "Fraud Day." In response, CM Rekha Gupta celebrated the tenure by presenting a report card detailing development projects and inaugurating new works and electric buses.

Aam Aadmi Party Delhi Unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government a year ago by "committing fraud". The AAP leader shared a video compilation of news reports on X, showing bulldozer action by the BJP government, the lack of clean water, and the landfill problem in the Union Territory. "Happy Fraud Day. Exactly one year ago today, the BJP won the elections by committing fraud," Bharadwaj wrote on X.

BJP marks one year, presents development report card

Meanwhile, as the BJP government completed one year of its tenure in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a report card of Vidhan Sabha, outlining development work worth Rs 250 crore and major projects worth Rs 10,000 crore.

The Chief Minister inaugurated redevelopment works at a district park and said that fountain renovation work has begun across the Vidhan Sabha and all DDA parks. Addressing the public, the Chief Minister said, "Today, I am going to talk about the report card of the Vidhan Sabha, which I presented to you today. This report card includes work worth Rs 250 crores for this Vidhan Sabha and major projects worth Rs 10,000 crores. In this booklet, I have outlined the work we have completed or begun over the last year, as well as the plans we have developed and begun implementing."

"We have been thinking about the redevelopment of this district park for years. I am pleased to be here today to inaugurate the redevelopment of the new gate, the footpath repair, the fountain premises, the redevelopment of the toilets, and the redevelopment of the walls... Not only in the district park but across the Vidhan Sabha and all DDA parks, work on the fountains has now begun," she said.

New electric buses flagged off

Rekha Gupta, along with Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and BJP National President Nitin Nabin, flagged off around 500 electric buses and the Delhi-Panipat bus service on Sunday to mark the BJP-led government's first year in office. (ANI)