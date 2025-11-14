AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu secured a victory in the Tarn Taran bye-election with a margin of 12,091 votes. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the Punjab unit, stating the win shows people prefer the 'politics of work'.

AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu clinches victory

The ruling AAP's candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu won by a margin of 12,091 votes in the Tarn Taran bypolls. Sandhu is a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) turncoat and a three-time MLA.

In an X post, Arvind Kejriwal lauded Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership, while extending wishes to the public and party workers. "This historic victory in the Tarn Taran bye-election has clearly shown that the people of Punjab prefer politics of work and the honest leadership of Bhagwant Mann ji. Punjab has once again expressed its trust in AAP. This victory is the victory of the people, the victory of every hardworking worker. Heartiest congratulations to the people of Punjab and all workers," he wrote.

How other parties fared

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate and Azad Group leader Sukhwinder Kaur could gain 30,558, finishing behind Sandhu who won 42,649 votes. Congress' Karanbir Singh lost the polls by a margin of 27,571 votes, while BJP's Harjit Singh Sandhu could win only 6,239 votes.

A total of 15 candidates contested the bypolls. The seat fell vacant after the death of the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Kashmir Singh Sohal, in June this year.

Bye-election results in other states

Bye-elections were held on eight seats across six States and one Union Territory.

Meanwhile, BJP's Devyani Rana won by a margin of 24,647 votes in the Nagrota seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the Dampa seat in Mizoram, Mizo National Front candidate R Lalthangliana won by a margin of 562 votes.

In Rajasthan's Anta constituency, Congress' Pramod Jain won by a margin of 15,612 over BJP's Morpal Suman.