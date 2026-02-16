AAP's Sanjay Singh condemned the Modi govt after AISA women leaders were allegedly abused in a Delhi police station. He shared a video, questioned the PM's 'deafening silence' and the reality of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) condemned the Modi government over an alleged incident of abuse against AISA women leaders inside a Delhi police station, questioning the "deafening silence" from those in power. Senior AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh shared a video of the incident on X and alleged that in the presence of police personnel, AISA leaders Anjali and Neha were verbally abused, including insults directed at their mother, and were told to "remove their clothes."

Sanjay Singh Questions PM's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Slogan

Speaking on the incident, Sanjay Singh said, "In the national capital, Delhi, where the President, Prime Minister, and Home Minister reside, and whose security responsibility lies with the Prime Minister and Home Minister, water and stones were thrown at Irfan Habib at Delhi University, which was widely criticised. An even more shameful incident occurred inside a police station."

He continued, "AISA women leaders Neha and Anjali were abused with insults directed at their mother in the presence of police personnel and were told, 'Take off your clothes.' This is happening in the national capital, Delhi, which reveals the reality of PM Modi's slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.'"

'Outcry if it Happened in Bengal or Punjab'

Sanjay Singh further said, "Inside a police station, in the presence of police personnel, women are being abused and threatened with being stripped, yet there is silence everywhere. There is neither any action nor any discussion. If such an incident had occurred in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, or Bengal, there would have been an outcry over law and order. But despite this happening in the national capital, all those responsible remain silent."

He added, "Those responsible for raising the voice of the public are only engaged in flattering PM Narendra Modi and his government," and appealed to the people of the country to raise their issues strongly and to start demanding a discussion on what is happening in Delhi.

Sanjay Singh also said, "One of the leaders was from Bihar and the other from Uttarakhand, and both belonged to upper-caste backgrounds, but raising their voices for the rights of the deprived had been treated as a crime. If such an incident had occurred in Punjab or Bengal, it would have caused nationwide outrage, yet under PM Modi's rule, there was silence everywhere. Where is PM Modi, who gives the slogan 'Beti Bachao,' in this situation?"