AAP MP Malvinder Kang slammed the BJP over a doctored video of Atishi, citing a Jalandhar court order to block the clip. Conflicting forensic reports emerge as an FIR is filed against BJP's Kapil Mishra for sharing the video.

AAP Slams BJP's 'Divisive Politics'

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Saturday slammed the BJP's divisive politics, citing a Jalandhar court order and a forensic report that allegedly proves former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi didn't mention Gurus. He accused Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra of sharing a doctored video. "BJP's politics of dividing society, instigating riots in the country and disrespecting Gurus stands exposed once again. After the Jalandhar Court's order, another forensic report also proves that former Delhi CM Atishi never mentioned the Gurus. The video posted by Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra is fraudulent and doctored," said Kang.

He questioned the BJP's stance, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief if they'll keep politicians like Mishra. "I like to ask the PM and BJP national president, will have still have politicians like Kapil Mishra in your party? What kind of politics do you want to give to this nation?" he said.

Kang further claimed the world now knows BJP "hates Sikhism and Gurus" and says Sikhs won't forgive them. "Entire world has come to know that the BJP hates Sikhism and Gurus...Sikhs across the world will never forgive them," he added.

Court Orders Removal of Doctored Clip

This comes after a Jalandhar court on January 15, 2026, ordered social media platforms (Meta, X, and Telegram) to immediately remove and block the viral clip. The court observed that the video, which purportedly showed Atishi making objectionable remarks about Guru Tegh Bahadur, was "doctored and deliberately altered". It noted that its circulation posed a risk to public order and religious harmony.

Conflicting Forensic Reports Emerge

Meanwhile, two conflicting forensic reports emerged in January 2026. The Punjab FSL Report (AAP-led government) in Mohali concluded that the word "Guru" was never uttered by Atishi in the original audio. It found that captions were added maliciously to attribute words she did not speak. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta released a separate forensic report on January 17, 2026, claiming the video was authentic and untampered, and that it matched the Delhi Assembly proceedings "frame by frame."

Legal and Political Fallout

Jalandhar Police registered an FIR against Kapil Mishra and others under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for promoting enmity and public mischief. In response, the Delhi Assembly initiated breach-of-privilege proceedings against Atishi for her alleged remarks. Meanwhile, AAP's chief whip sought privilege action against Kapil Mishra for sharing the controversial clip.

BJP Hits Back

Kapil Mishra and other BJP leaders maintained that Atishi committed a "sin" by her remarks and accused the Punjab government of misusing police to protect her. (ANI)