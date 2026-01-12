The Assam BJP unit has alleged that the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) acts as a 'B-team' for the Congress. The party claims AAMSU was formed at Congress's initiative and its leaders eventually join the grand old party.

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleged that the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) has been functioning as an auxiliary organisation of the Congress, claiming the students' body was formed at the Congress's initiative and has consistently worked to further the party's political interests.

In a press statement, Assam BJP spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sarmah said AAMSU was formed on March 31, 1980, in Jaleswar, Goalpara district, at the initiative of the late Congress leader and former Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia. He alleged that since its inception, AAMSU has acted as the Congress's "B-team".

AAMSU-Congress link 'exposed'

Sarmah claimed that several AAMSU leaders, from its founding president Abdul Hainagiri to recently resigned president Rejaul Karim Sarkar, used the organisation as a platform before eventually joining the Congress. He further alleged that Sarkar's formal entry into the Congress on January 11 had once again exposed what the BJP described as the "true character" of AAMSU.

'Communally provocative' remarks condemned

The BJP spokesperson also condemned remarks attributed to Rejaul Karim Sarkar, calling them "communally provocative". Sarmah alleged that Sarkar, after joining the Congress, made statements about transforming Upper Assam cities such as Sivasagar, Jorhat and Tinsukia, which, he said, had serious political implications. He claimed such remarks, made in the presence of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, had raised concerns in the state's political discourse.

BJP reiterates long-standing allegations

Reiterating the BJP's long-standing allegations, Sarmah accused the Congress of attempting to alter Assam's demographic structure for political gains. He alleged that AAMSU does not represent minorities as a whole, but instead represents only a particular section, and claimed that the organisation's activities are closely aligned with the Congress.

Sarmah further alleged that AAMSU actively campaigned for Congress candidate Tanjil Hussain during the Samaguri Assembly by-election, adding that a majority of AAMSU's past and present leaders have eventually joined the Congress. "In essence, the Congress today is being run from within AAMSU itself," the BJP spokesperson claimed. (ANI)