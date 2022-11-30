Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Amit Arora, the Gurugram-based Buddy Retail director arrested in Delhi excise policy case

    Enforcement Directorate has arrested a total of five people in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case. On September 27, the ED arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahandru following his questioning.

    Who is Amit Arora, the Gurugram-based Buddy Retail director arrested in Delhi excise policy case AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday (November 30) arrested Amit Arora, the director of Gurugram-based Buddy Retail and a close associate of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in the liquor policy case.

    It is reportedly said that the Enforcement Directorate has arrested a total of five people in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case. On September 27, the ED arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahandru following his questioning.

    Also read: Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have a special task

    The financial probe agency has so far undertaken 169 search operations in the case, filed after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR which was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

    Earlier, the CBI had alleged that Amit Arora, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey are "close associates" of Sisodia and were "actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees" for the accused public servants.

    Amit Arora, accused number 9 in the liquor case, had featured in the recently filed CBI charge sheet alongside Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey.

    Also read: 'We are united': Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot seen together for first time after spat

    It is also said that Amit Arora was allegedly in touch with two bureaucrats who were instrumental in drafting the policy. The CBI suspects that the likes of Arora were instrumental in drafting the liquor policy. Hotels and flight tickets were booked via these companies.

    Meanwhile, Minister Manish Sisodia, who was named in the CBI FIR, did not figure in the CBI charge sheet which is filed within 60 days of the probe agency taking the investigation.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have a special task

    Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have a special task

    Yudh Abhyas high up in the Himalayan mountains

    'Yudh Abhyas' high up in the Himalayan mountains

    We are united Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot seen together for first time after spat gcw

    'We are united': Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot seen together for first time after spat

    AIIMS server attack: Cops register cyberterrorism, extortion case; MHA to transfer case to NIA AJR

    AIIMS server attack: Cops register cyberterrorism, extortion case; MHA to transfer case to NIA

    BJPs Sambit Patra slams Mallikarjun Kharge over Ravan jibe at PM Modi says insult to every Gujarati AJR

    BJP's Sambit Patra slams Mallikarjun Kharge over 'Ravan' jibe at PM Modi, says 'insult to every Gujarati'

    Recent Stories

    China 'warned' US officials over India, told them 'not to interfere' in relationship - adt

    China 'warned' US officials over India, told them 'not to interfere' in relationship

    Priyanka Chopra brother Siddharth holds baby Malti in his arms actress shares photo says Aww My heart RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth holds baby Malti in his arms; actress shares photo says, "Aww…My heart"

    Vistara Air India merger: Employees' efforts have not gone unnoticed, says CEO Vinod Kannan

    Vistara, Air India merger: Employees' efforts have not gone unnoticed, says CEO Vinod Kannan

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's 1.5-acre Gurugram farmhouse sealed- read details RBA

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's 1.5-acre Gurugram farmhouse sealed- read details

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu Myositis Treatment: Yashoda actress to visit South Korea for advance therapy-report RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu Myositis Treatment: Yashoda actress to visit South Korea for advance therapy-report

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon