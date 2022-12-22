Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'A 19-year-old was slapped': Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor recalls an incident, backs IndiGo air hostess

    Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor recounted other cases where he witnessed passengers misbehaving with flight crews. Kapoor said it must have taken a lot for the professional to reach her breaking point. "Crew are also human," Kapoor said. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

    An angry encounter between an IndiGo crew member and a passenger in a viral video sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Many supported the crew member, after the passenger labelled her 'servant'. 

    According to the video, the air hostess was seen shouting at the passenger. The crew member said, "I am yelling, because you are yelling on (sic) us. My crew is crying because of you." The argument centred on food served on a flight from Delhi to Istanbul on December 16.

    CEO of Jet Airways, Sanjiv Kapoor, said it must have taken a lot for the professional to reach her breaking point. "Crew are also human," he said. Kapoor recounted other cases where he witnessed passengers misbehaving with flight crews.

    "I have seen crew members slapped and abused on board flights, called 'servant' and worse," Kapoor continued, adding, "I recall an incidence a few years ago where a 19 years old, was slapped by a pax because his meal choice was not available on board. 

    I met her the next day; she was inconsolable and said that this was not what she had signed up for. She quit flying on the same day."

    According to Kapoor, there was no regulation at the time for unruly passengers. 

    The CEO said, "This was one of the incidents that eventually led to that being introduced."

    Reacting to the clip, one lauded teh crew member for standing up to the passenger. One said, "I am on the crew side, as one has a right to treat a steward/stewardess like a personal servant." Another one reacted, saying, "Proud of the lead for standing firm. Such incidents occur daily. She is a team leader who stood firm for her team."

    IndiGo airline has said that they are looking into the incident, "IndiGo is cognizant of its customers' needs, and it's our constant endeavour to provide our customers with a polite and hassle-free experience," added. The DGCA, the aviation authority, has also said that it will take action. 

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
