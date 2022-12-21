Taking cell phones, laptops and chargers out for security check at airport likely to end soon; check details

The congestion at Delhi airport prompted India's biggest airline IndiGo to ask passengers to arrive at Delhi airport for check-in at least 3-1/2 hours before their flight, instead of the usual two hours. Other airlines had to delay flights.

Passengers are likely to zip through airport security checks without having to lay out laptops, phones and chargers in separate trays, easing the congestion that has made headlines this month, reports said.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is set to roll out a mandate within a month that will speed up the adoption of modern equipment to screen bags without removing electronic devices.

According to reports, the new baggage scanners that are already in use at many airports in the United States and the Europe, do not require passengers to their electronic devices or jackets.

"Our aim is to clear the passengers faster and with better security equipment," a Union Civil Aviation Ministry official said.

It is reportedly said that the new machines will be first installed in all major airports such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and reach other airports within a year.

The move comes after authorities were left scrambling last week to tackle a surge in travel that overwhelmed some of the country's busiest airports, prompting calls for more staff and security equipment.

Passengers queued for hours to pass through check-in and security at the main domestic and international terminals of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, leading to some flight delays.

Recently, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the airport and said more x-ray machines and staff were added to Terminal 3.

He said additional measures were also being taken at other airports, including those in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The congestion at Delhi airport prompted India's biggest airline IndiGo to ask passengers to arrive at Delhi airport for check-in at least 3-1/2 hours before their flight, instead of the usual two hours. Other airlines had to delay flights.