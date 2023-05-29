Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    9 Years of Modi Government: The 'One Country' Mantra of Governance

    The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government has made strides in ensuring last-mile delivery and taken considerable steps to better the lives of citizens, including youth, farmers, women, and entrepreneurs. The 'Nation First' mantra of the Modi government has largely contributed to the overall development of the citizens.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 29, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    In the last nine years, the Narendra Modi government has made strides in ensuring last-mile delivery and taken considerable steps to better the lives of citizens, including youth, farmers, women and entrepreneurs. Largely, this has been possible due to the 'Nation First' mantra adopted by the Modi government.

    The government has worked on mission mode to ensure the creation of an integrated, centralised system. In the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "In the past years, the country has implemented many systems like 'The One Nation One Ration Card'. Our people are also being connected with such facilities, and the whole country as well. Together we are experiencing as if the country is connecting from north to south, east to west."

    Today, 'Nation First, Citizen First' is a significant component of the system. Earlier, it was believed that the government would handle everything. But today, it is believed that the government will handle everything for everyone.

    One Country, One Ration Card

    Citizens going from one location to another no longer had to deal with pointless inconveniences because of the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' system. A single ration card allowed for the first time in the nation's history to carry food grains everywhere.

    One Nation, One Gas Grid

    The goal of 'One Nation, One Gas Grid' is to provide CNG for automobiles and LPG for every household. This guarantees smooth gas connectivity to regions where a gas-based lifestyle and economy were previously only an unrealistic dream.

    One Nation, One Mobility Card

    National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) in Metro rail, bus, cab, monorail and other urban railways across the country, allowing travel on all different modes of transport with just one card.

    One Nation, One Fastag

    National highways' entire fee plaza lanes were designated as FASTag lanes in February 2021. Reduced wait times and simplified toll revenue estimation.

    One Nation, One Test (NTA)

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) was established to administer entrance exams for institutions of higher learning. Freedom from the burden of taking different exams through the National Recruitment Agency in order to apply for government positions. It is an independent body with the mission to carry out examinations effectively, transparently, and in accordance with international standards.

    One Nation, One Power Grid

    One nation, one electrical grid, and one frequency were the focus of government work. This mission was completed with the addition of Leh-Ladakh in February 2019.

    One Nation, One Health Insurance

    A total of 60 crore members of the Ayushman Bharat programme are today eligible for free medical care worth up to Rs 5 lakh, anywhere in the nation.

    One Country, One Tax

    The GST has put an end to the country's patchwork of taxes under the motto "One Nation, One Tax."

    One Country, One Agricultural Market

    Through new agricultural reforms and e-NAM, the nation is advancing in the direction of One Nation, One Agriculture Market. More than 1.75 crore farmers and 2.43 lakh traders registered on the e-NAM portal.

    One Country, One Fertilizer

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the "One Nation One Fertiliser" initiative of the Indian Mass Fertiliser Project on October 17, 2022. Bharat Urea was launched that year. Now, the urea sold throughout the nation will have a single name, brand, and quality, and that brand is called "Bharat."

    With barely a year to go before the Lok Sabha election, it remains to be seen what the Narendra Modi government introduces in terms of reforms to facilitate better administration.

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
