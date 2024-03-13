Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    8 Mumbai railway stations with British-era names to be renamed; new sea link announced

    The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the renaming of eight Mumbai railway stations with British-era names. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde initiated this move to eliminate colonial influences. The proposal, initially proposed in 2017, has received cabinet approval

    The Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to rename eight Mumbai railway stations that bear British-era names. To eradicate remnants of British colonialism, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had greenlit the renaming of eight stations on Mumbai's suburban railway network. With cabinet approval, the proposal, first suggested in 2017, will now be forwarded to the Union Home Ministry.

    Let us take a look at the stations being renamed

    1) Mumbai Central, originally Bombay Central, chosen for its central location within the city when constructed in 1930, is proposed to be renamed Sir Jagannath Shankar Seth. Seth, a prominent 19th-century philanthropist and social reformer, played a crucial role in Mumbai's economic and social advancement.

    2) Marine Lines, named after British-era Marine Battalion barracks, to be renamed Mumbadev, after a legendary temple 'Mungachi Amba' built by a Koli fisherman around 1737.

    3) Charni Road, to be renamed Girgaon, owes its current name to grazing grounds for cattle or a corruption of 'chendni', while the proposed name derives from 'giri' (hill) and 'gaon' (village), due to its location at the base of Malabar Hill.

    4) Currey Road, named after Charles Currey, a railway agent, is to be changed to Lalbaug, linked to the dargah of 14th-century saint Syed Hazrat Lal Shah Baj Kalunder.

    5) Sandhurst Road, named after Lord Sandhurst, Governor of Bombay, is to become Dongri, stemming from the Marathi word 'dongar' (hill).

    6) Cotton Green, with its origin in the British cotton trade, is set to be renamed Kala Chowky, after a police chowki coated with coal tar.

    7) Dockyard Road, named for a nearby naval dockyard, to be renamed Mazgaon, from the Marathi words 'mazha' (my) and 'gaon' (village), highlighting its historical significance.

    8) King's Circle, named after the nearby junction, is to be renamed Tirthankar Parshvanath, after a Jain temple dedicated to Lord Parshvanath in the station's vicinity.

