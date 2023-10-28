Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    8 Indians on death row: India yet to get Qatar court verdict copy

    India is exploring legal options, including a possible appeal, to counter the death sentence handed to eight former Indian Navy personnel in Qatar. The case has raised diplomatic, legal, and humanitarian concerns, emphasizing the need for a transparent legal process and fair treatment of its citizens abroad

    8 Indians on death row: India yet to get Qatar court verdict copy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 1:42 AM IST

    India is yet to obtain a copy of the judgment passed by Qatar's Court of First handing death sentences to eight former Indian Navy personnel. The verdict has cast a cloud of uncertainty and concern over the fate of these Indian nationals who have been in detention since August 2022.  The individuals in question, including highly decorated officers who once commanded significant Indian warships, were employed by Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm that provided training and related services to Qatar's armed forces.

    Reports suggest that some of these personnel were involved in a sensitive project centred on Italian technology-based midget submarines with stealth capabilities, with allegations of espionage attached to their activities. The Indians sentenced include Capt Navtej Singh Gill, Capt Birendra Kumar Verma, Capt Saurabh Vasisht, Cdr Amit Nagpal, Cdr Purnendu Tiwari, Cdr Sugunakar Pakala, Cdr Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh. These former Navy officers collectively boasted distinguished service records spanning up to 20 years in the Indian Navy, with significant roles, including instructional positions within the force. 

    The gravity of their contributions was exemplified by the fact that in 2019 Commander Purnendu Tiwari was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest honour bestowed upon overseas Indians, for his role in enhancing India's image internationally.

    The outcome of this case has prompted India to explore various options, including the possibility of appealing the verdict. The External Affairs Ministry of India, in response to the situation, had issued a statement expressing deep shock at the death penalties imposed and stating their intention to await the detailed judgment. 

    They assured that they are in close contact with the families of the convicted individuals and their legal representatives while actively exploring all available legal avenues to address this grave issue.

    India remains deeply committed to the well-being and rights of its citizens and continues to advocate for their fair and just treatment in accordance with the principles of justice and international law.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 1:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Mandir prana pratishtha: Devotees will not be allowed to enter without Aadhar card; know guidelines snt

    Ram Mandir's prana pratishtha: Aadhar card a MUST to attend ceremony on Jan 22; know guidelines

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported AJR

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported

    Even if religion allows Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage AJR

    'Even if religion allows...': Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route? anr

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route?

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced 10-year imprisonment in murder case AJR

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in murder case

    Recent Stories

    Gaza phone and Internet lines go dead as IDF expands ground operations

    Gaza phone, Internet lines go dead as IDF expands ground operations

    Numerology Prediction for October 28, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for October 28, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for October 28, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Virgo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for October 28, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Virgo

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa holds nerves till the end, breaks hearts and dreams of Pakistan avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa holds nerves till the end, breaks hearts and dreams of Pakistan

    Ram Mandir prana pratishtha: Devotees will not be allowed to enter without Aadhar card; know guidelines snt

    Ram Mandir's prana pratishtha: Aadhar card a MUST to attend ceremony on Jan 22; know guidelines

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon