Eight people died in rain-related incidents in Bengaluru, confirms Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Seven were killed in a wall collapse in Shivajinagar, leading CM Siddaramaiah to announce an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the victims' kin.

Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru Amid Heavy Rains

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday visited the incident site near Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar following a compound wall collapse that claimed seven lives. The Deputy Chief Minister confirmed that a total of eight fatalities have been reported across the city due to rain-related incidents this evening, including one death at a city mall.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Talking to the reporters here, Shivakumar said, "The CM has also visited the site. The incident is very unfortunate. A very old wall has collapsed. A total of eight people have lost their lives in Bengaluru, seven in this incident and one in an incident in Vega City Mall. Among the seven who died, five were street vendors. Two were residents of Kerala who came to Bengaluru to do marketing."

Compensation Announced for Victims

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh as compensation each to the next of kin of seven people who lost their lives in the compound wall collapse near Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar.

A civil defence member informed ANI that seven people have died in the wall collapse incident due to heavy rains. Speaking to ANI, a relative of an injured person in the incident said, "The wall collapsed following rainfall. My brother is very serious."

Authorities Take Action

As heavy rainfall continues to lash the state capital, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) teams have been deployed to re-evaluate perennial flood zones and ageing structures to prevent further accidents.

Speaking to ANI, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao M said, "All our teams are on the ground, checking for locations wherever there have been perennial cases of flooding. All of those areas are being intensively re-looked at again."

Opposition Slams Government

Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra Yediyurappa expressed shock over the news of seven people, including three children, dying in a wall collapse. "The fact that this accident was caused by an old wall, lacking proper maintenance, collapsing onto street vendors operating right next to the compound wall and those who had sought shelter from the rain has only deepened the sorrow. If such a tragedy can strike in the capital Bengaluru itself, what hope is there for other places?" he said.

"I urge the state government to take responsibility for this horrific accident by providing treatment to the injured, and offering solace and compensation to the families of the deceased. I strongly emphasise that the state government must now wake up and take all necessary precautionary measures--including the repair of dilapidated structures--to prevent another mishap during the rains," he added.

At least seven people, including three children, were killed after a compound wall collapsed near the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI)