Preparations for the 77th Republic Day parade have been completed, setting the stage for a grand display of India's military strength. This year, the parade will be conducted entirely in a combat-ready battle formation and will also showcase elements of Operation Sindoor, the recent multi-service operation.

Speaking to ANI, Parade Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, GOC Delhi Area, said, "There is a lot of enthusiasm, and everyone has dedicated themselves fully to this event. We are eagerly looking forward to marching on Kartavya Path on the 26th."

Operation Sindoor to be Showcased

This time, glimpses of Operation Sindoor will be witnessed at Kartyapath during the parade. Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar said, "The success of Operation Sindoor will be reflected in this parade, with demonstrations of joint operations and the integrated manner in which the operation was carried out. We are going to showcase our long-range vectors like Brahmos and other special equipment, which were used in Operation Sindoor."

He also said that, "The tableaus from the Integrated Defence Staff will also demonstrate how the operation unfolded over those 87 hours. The army will also present an integrated operation centre that shows how the whole operation was carried out in an integrated manner."

Combat-Ready Battle Array

This year's battle array is designed to showcase India's combat readiness. Lt Gen Kumar explained, "During the battle array formation, we will depict how offensive operations unfold, with combat elements supported by combat support elements. You will also witness aerial assets showcasing their air power on Kartavya Path. You will see the T-90 tank, MBT Arjun, BMP-2, and the Nag missile system, all equipped for modern warfare."

Showcasing Multi-Domain Warfare

Answering how the tri-services are going to showcase a multi-domain warfare force, Lt Gen Bhanush Kumar said, "They now encompass all domains, including land, air, maritime, cyber, space, electromagnetic spectrum, and information operations. This parade will demonstrate how we have embraced new technologies to ensure that all three services are fully capable of modern warfare."

The 77th Republic Day parade promises to provide the public with a first-hand view of India's military preparedness, technological advancements, and integrated defence capabilities, reinforcing the country's strategic strength on its 26th January celebrations.