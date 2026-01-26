Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi unfurled the national flag, praising India's unity on its 77th Republic Day. Celebrations featured PM Modi's tribute at the National War Memorial and a grand parade on Kartavya Path presided over by President Murmu.

Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on India's Unity

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday unfurled the national flag at his residence on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day. Manjhi extended greetings to the nation on the Republic Day and said that despite India's many cultures, languages, and religions, the country continues to progress together under one Constitution.

Speaking to the reporters in the national capital, Manjhi said, "I extend greetings to all on the 77th Republic Day today.... Today, our country is running very beautifully. Despite numerous cultures, numerous languages, numerous religions, we are working and progressing under one Constitution."

Grand Celebrations on Kartavya Path

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day, as the nation comes together to mark the adoption of the Constitution and showcase its rich cultural and military heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial at the historical India Gate. Present alongside the PM were the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Defence Services General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal APS Singh and the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the grand celebrations on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also attended as the Chief Guests.

Ceremonial Parade Highlights

Further, police and paramilitary contingents marched along Kartavya Path as part of the ceremonial parade in the national capital, highlighting the role of central forces in internal security and border management. The formation was led by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Brass Band, commanded by Inspector Shamsher Lal. The band, comprising 100 personnel, played "Desh Ke Hum Hain Rakshak". It was followed by the CRPF marching contingent, which, for the first time, was led by Women Assistant Commandants Simran Bala and Surabhi Ravi, with 248 personnel taking part. (ANI)