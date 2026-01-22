Thirty tableaux from 17 states/UTs and 13 ministries will be part of the 77th Republic Day parade. Themed around 'Vande Mataram' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', they will showcase India's cultural diversity and progress on Kartavya Path.

A total of 30 tableaux, including 17 from States and Union Territories (UTs) and 13 from Ministries, Departments, and Services, will roll down the Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26.

According to an Ministry of Defence release, Republic Day celebrations will feature a grand display under the themes 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of national song Vande Mataram and the nation's rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity.

State and UT Tableaux Highlights

The list of the participating tableaux includes Assam - Asharikandi - Terracotta Craft Village of Assam; Chhattisgarh - The Mantra of Freedom - Vande Mataram; Gujarat - Mantra of Swadeshi - Self-Reliance - Freedom: Vande Mataram; Kerala - Water Metro & 100 per cent Digital Literacy; Maharashtra - Ganeshotsav; Manipur - Towards Prosperity; Nagaland - The Hornbill Festival - Celebrating Culture, Tourism & Self-Reliance; Tamil Nadu - Mantra of Prosperity; Ministry of Culture - Vande Mataram - The Soul Cry of a Nation; Ministry of Information & Broadcasting - Bharat Katha.

Puducherry's tableau will celebrate its rich cultural heritage, including crafts, and the vision of Auroville, while Rajasthan will honour Bikaner's unique gold art with the "Golden Touch of the Desert." Tamil Nadu's participation will focus on prosperity through self-reliance, echoing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mantra. Uttar Pradesh will spotlight the culture of Bundelkhand, while West Bengal will commemorate its significant role in India's freedom movement.

Madhya Pradesh's tableau will pay tribute to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered figure in Indian history, while Punjab will observe the 350th year of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom.

Ministries and Departments on Display

The Ministry of Defence will also be represented with its tableaux, including the veteran tableau, depicting the nation-building efforts through war, and the naval tableau, "Samudra Se Samriddhi," which will reflect the country's maritime strength.

According to the release, the Department of Military Affairs will showcase "Tri-Services Tableau - Operation Sindoor," focusing on the operational jointness and success of India's military forces, while the Ministry of Culture's tableau will represent the soul of India through "Vande Mataram."

The Ministry of Education will present its work under the National Education Policy 2020, which is designed to drive India's school education toward global standards, paving the path for a "Viksit Bharat."

The Ministry of AYUSH will focus on wellness with its "Ayush Ka Tantra, Swasthya Ka Mantra," while the Ministry of Home Affairs (NDMA & NDRF) will commemorate 25 years of resilience following the 2001 Bhuj Earthquake, the release said.

Other ministries, such as the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (CPWD) and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, will showcase important milestones, including the commemoration of 150 years of "Vande Mataram" and the SVAMITVA Scheme, respectively, which aim to empower Panchayats and promote rural self-reliance.

The Ministry of Power will emphasise India's journey toward energy security with its "Prakash Ganga" theme, while the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship will present "Powered by Skills," focusing on a future-ready, self-reliant India.