    AIIMS server attack: Cops register cyberterrorism, extortion case; MHA to transfer case to NIA

    The Police also said that the ransomware's genesis is unknown, but it is of foreign origin. The police also said that the hackers are expected to be from China or North Korea, most likely.

    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 6:21 PM IST

    The servers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) continue to remain down for the seventh day in a row after being hacked. According to the hospital administration, all services are still being performed manually.

    The Special Cell, based on a report made by AIIMS personnel, the IFSO has initiated an FIR under Section 385 IPC for extortion and Section 66/66F IT Act for cyber terrorism, the police said. The situation is being looked at.

    Also read: BJP's Sambit Patra slams Mallikarjun Kharge over 'Ravan' jibe at PM Modi, says 'insult to every Gujarati'

    Several other law enforcement agencies, apart from the Delhi Police, are collaborating with the cyber unit. Two system analysts at the AIIMS have been suspended after a ransomware attack damaged one of India's most famous hospitals' online operations.

    A statement, issued by the AIIMS read, "The data restoration and server cleaning are in progress and are taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security."

    Also read: Election Commission to hear both Shiv Sena factions over symbol, name dispute on December 12

    "All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc. continue to run in manual mode," the statement read.

    Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has joined the ongoing investigation into the alleged malware attack, which has already been investigated by agencies such as the India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

    AIIMS officials said they have deployed additional employees to conduct diagnostics, labs, and outpatient services at the national medical institute.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 6:21 PM IST
