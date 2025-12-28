Haryana DGP of Prisons Alok Kumar Roy visited Karnal jail, stressing the need for mental health counselling. He said 60-70% of inmates are not habitual criminals and suffer from depression, and defended reformative practices in the justice system.

Focus on Prisoners' Mental Health

Haryana Director General of Prisons, Alok Kumar Roy, inspected the Karnal jail and underscored the importance of counselling for prisoners and their mental health. Responding to a question about the repeated suicide incidents amongst the prisoners, he stated that there are counsellors available in the jail, as many of the convicted felons become depressed after coming here, which could lead to such incidents. He added that many crimes are committed by individuals with no prior criminal history. When they get sent to jail for punishment, it takes a toll on them mentally, leading to severe depression.

He supported his claim with a statistic, saying, "Around 60 to 70 per cent of people in jail are not habitual criminals and stay in depression."

Explaining the importance of councillors, he noted that such incidents are inevitable, as crimes are sometimes committed without strong intent.

Defending the Criminal Justice System

Additionally, he responded to citizens' criticism about why prisoners are receiving work and food as punishment. Emphasising the need for these practices, he stated that the process is grounded in the Criminal Justice System and its principles.

Three Pillars of Justice: Punitive, Reformative, Retribution

He explained the three concepts in relation to public criticism and stated that, under our Justice system, prisoners would be given a chance to better themselves. "The first one is Punitive, which means that appropriate punishment would be given. Second is Reformative, meaning prisoners would be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society. And the third is retribution, which essentially means "an eye for an eye". The punishment of the crime should be related to the brutality of the crime." It was said as a response to critics who state that prisoners should not be given work and counselling as they are there for punishment.

Shift in Prison Culture

He added that the previous culture, which glorified gangsters who influenced young people, has also largely been dismantled.

He described the prisoners' routine as simple, and that's what awaits anyone who enters. (ANI)