    55-year-old man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar's Saran

    Three persons have so far been arrested for mob lynching. Police have also launched a manhunt to nab other suspects involved in the case.

    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    A 55-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob allegedly over suspicion that he was carrying beef in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Friday.
     
    The deceased was identified as Naseem Qureshi, a resident of Hasanpur village of Siwan district.

    According to a local police officer, the incident took place on Tuesday when Naseem and his nephew Firoz Qureshi were going to meet their relatives at Jogia village in Saran district.

    Firoz told media persons that Maktoob that they were attacked by a group of 10-15 people when they were on their way home. The mob included the sarpanch of Jogia village. 

    According to reports, Naseeb was attacked with sharp weapons. Firoz, however, managed to escape. It is also alleged that he was misbehaved with by police personnel and asked to leave the police station. 

    Gaurav Mangla, Superintendent of Police (SP), Saran, said: "Both were intercepted by locals near a mosque, and a heated argument followed. While Firoz managed to escape, the mob allegedly thrashed Nazeem with sticks. Later, the mob themselves handed over Naseem to the police in Rasulpur village (Saran), after which he was rushed to a government hospital but died during treatment".

    The SP told PTI over phone, "Three persons have so far been arrested for mob lynching. Police have also launched a manhunt to nab other suspects involved in the case. The case is being investigated from all angles". 

