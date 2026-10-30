BJP leaders convene in Lucknow to strategize for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah guiding workers toward securing a third consecutive term for the party in the state.

BJP Sets Roadmap for 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): BJP leaders Arun Singh and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Friday said party workers would work towards ensuring the BJP forms the government in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term in 2027, as the party holds its state working committee meeting in Lucknow, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to address the gathering.

Speaking ahead of the meeting in Lucknow, BJP leader Arun Singh said workers would receive guidance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and work towards securing an absolute majority for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections. "BJP workers from across the state are arriving here. They will leave with a firm resolve: to ensure that the BJP forms the government in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term with an absolute majority,” he told the reporters, “Under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the leadership of Yogi ji, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented development. In contrast, the era of the Samajwadi Party government was marked by jungle raj, terrorism, separatism, and an anti-development stance—a dark chapter that people still remember today. Our Union Home Minister is also arriving; his address will guide the party workers, who will then go out into every region to work towards securing victory," he added.

Party Strategy and Mobilization

Strengthening Grassroots Efforts

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary also assured that party workers from across the state would work to ensure the party returns to power in 2027. "BJP workers from across the state will come here, and they will work to ensure that the BJP forms the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027," he said. "This is the state working committee meeting, and party workers from across the entire state are in attendance... workers are extremely enthusiastic. Once they receive guidance from the Union Home Minister, their zeal will double; fueled by this spirit, they will reach out to every single polling booth, ensuring that the BJP forms the govt again in 2027 with an overwhelming mandate," Chaudhary added.

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP is holding its state working committee meeting on Friday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to participate, as the party prepares its organisational roadmap ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Ahead of the meeting, the party held a meeting of its state office-bearers at the UP BJP headquarters on Thursday to finalise the agenda, key issues and other preparations for the state working committee meeting. The meeting is expected to provide direction to party workers and organisational functionaries as the BJP prepares for the next Assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

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