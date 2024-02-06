Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    5 powerful policy films in 8 languages: BJP highlights PM Modi's guarantees fulfilled in last 10 years

    One of the key releases is a film based on the Prime Minister MUDRA Yojana, which has been unveiled in eight languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Assamese, Odia, Bengali, and Hindi.

    5 powerful policy films in 8 languages: BJP highlights PM Modi's guarantees fulfilled in last 10 years snt
    Sunita Iyer
    In the lead-up to the 2024 elections in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a comprehensive social media campaign, centered around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative policies and their impact on the lives of millions. At the forefront of this campaign are five policy films, each highlighting a critical government initiative implemented over the past decade.

    One of the key releases is a film based on the Prime Minister MUDRA Yojana, which has been unveiled in eight languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Assamese, Odia, Bengali, and Hindi. These films, along with others spotlighting initiatives such as the Jan Dhan Yojana, the Ujjwala Yojana, the UPI, and the PM Awas Yojana, underscore the BJP's commitment to addressing socio-economic challenges and uplifting the marginalized sections of society.

    The overarching theme of the BJP's campaign, encapsulated in the slogan "Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai," celebrates Prime Minister Modi's ability to translate the aspirations of millions of Indians into tangible reality. The campaign emphasizes Modi's track record of delivering on promises and turning dreams into concrete achievements, resonating across generations and societal strata.

    During the launch of the campaign song, the BJP highlighted Prime Minister Modi's role in realizing the dreams of the 'Amrit Peedhi,' encompassing past, present, and future generations. The narrative extends beyond immediate gains, emphasizing the enduring impact of Modi's initiatives spanning years, decades, and even centuries.

    The social media landscape erupted with enthusiasm as the hashtag #TabhiTohSabModiKoChunteHain trended across various platforms. From Union Cabinet Ministers to BJP Chief Ministers, and volunteers alike, the entire BJP social media ecosystem rallied behind the campaign, amplifying the message of Modi's transformative governance.

    Notably, the campaign received widespread traction on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal app, the Narendra Modi App (NaMo App), further extending its reach to millions of supporters and followers.

    The release of policy films in multiple languages reflects the BJP's commitment to inclusivity and outreach, ensuring that the message resonates with diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds across the nation. By leveraging the power of digital media, the BJP aims to engage with citizens from all walks of life, fostering a deeper understanding of the government's initiatives and their impact on grassroots development.

    As the political landscape evolves, the BJP's campaign stands as a testament to the party's vision for a prosperous and inclusive India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the 2024 elections on the horizon, the party's concerted efforts to communicate its achievements and aspirations signal a pivotal moment in India's political discourse, driving conversations about governance, development, and the future of the nation.

