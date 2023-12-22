Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    5 Army personnel killed, 2 injured in J&K's Poonch

    The encounter started after terrorists fired at two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri's Poonch region, at 3.45 pm on Thursday. The army, however, had been conducting an operation in and around Dera Ki Gali.

    5 Army personnel killed 2 injured in an encounter J&K Poonch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 8:57 AM IST

    At least five Army personnel lost their lives while two others were injured in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. When soldiers were being transported to the operation location at the general area DKG (Dera ki Gali), Thanamandi, terrorists opened fire on moving vehicles. The incident happened in the Thanamandi neighbourhood about 3:45 PM.

    The Army, however, had been conducting an operation in and around Dera Ki Gali, also known as DKG area, since Wednesday night.

    The Indian Army said in a statement, “An operation was being conducted in the general area DKG (Dera ki Gali), Thanamandi, Rajouri, since the night of December 20. At approximately 3:45 PM on 21 December, two army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which were fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by own troops. In the ongoing operation, own troops sustained three Fatal and three non-fatal casualties."

    They said that the operation is ongoing and that further information is being gathered. Unsettling photos and videos that emerged from the scene included blood on the road, crushed military helmets, and smashed windscreens on the two Army trucks.

    The region has become a hotbed of terrorists and a site of major attacks on the army over the past few years. The stretch between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz on the boundary of Rajouri and Poonch districts is densely forested and leads to Chamrer forest and then Bhata Dhurian forest, where five soldiers were killed in an ambush on an Army vehicle on April 20 this year.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 8:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Mother kills differently-abled daughter by throwing into well in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Mother kills differently-abled daughter by throwing into well in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala news live 22 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala reports 265 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

    Indian Army vehicle attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch; check details AJR

    Terrorists ambush two Army vehicles in J&K's Poonch; 4 soldiers killed

    Air India Express set to begin Delhi-Ayodhya flights; Daily service starts January 16 AJR

    Air India Express set to begin Delhi-Ayodhya flights; Daily service starts January 16

    Congress gives UPI option for Donate For Desh; social media reminds it of opposing its launch in 2016

    Congress gives UPI option for Donate For Desh; social media reminds it of opposing its launch in 2016

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Mother kills differently-abled daughter by throwing into well in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Mother kills differently-abled daughter by throwing into well in Thiruvananthapuram

    Dunki Comedian Vishnu Kaushal pens heartfelt note; shares experience of working alongside Shah Rukh Khan ATG

    Dunki: Comedian Vishnu Kaushal pens heartfelt note; shares experience of working alongside Shah Rukh Khan

    Kerala news live 22 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala reports 265 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

    Anand Pandit 60th birthday bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and others make dashing appearance ATG

    Anand Pandit 60th birthday bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and others make dashing appearance

    6 drawbacks of using room heaters in winter RKK EAI

    6 drawbacks of using room heaters in winter

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon