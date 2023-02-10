Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5.9 million tonnes of Lithium, a key component in electric vehicles, found in J&K

    Geological Survey of India for the first time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.  Lithium, a non-ferrous metal and one of the key components in EV batteries, was found in the Reasi district. 

    In Jammu and Kashmir, 5.9 million tonnes of lithium deposits have been discovered for the first time in the nation, according to the Union Government on Thursday. Non-ferrous metal lithium is one of the essential elements of EV batteries.

    The Ministry of Mines announced on Thursday that "Geological Survey of India for the first time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana region of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir."

    51 mineral blocks, including those containing lithium and gold, were also turned over to the appropriate state governments. According to the ministry, there are 51 mineral blocks spread across 11 states, including Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. Of these 51 mineral blocks, five are related to gold and the other blocks are related to commodities like potash, molybdenum, base metals, etc. The blocks were made based on the work done by GSI during the field seasons of 2018–19 up until this point.

    Apart from these, 17 reports of Coal and Lignite with a total resource of 7897 million tonnes were also handed over to the Ministry of Coal. The Geological Survey of India has established 16 projects on fertiliser minerals and 115 projects on strategic and important minerals.

    In order to locate coal resources for the Railways, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) was founded in 1851. It has developed over the years into not just a national clearinghouse for geoscience data but also a geoscientific organisation of renown on a global scale.

